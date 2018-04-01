  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zlatan nets derby-winning brace - including 40-yard screamer - on MLS debut

Ibrahimovic scored a 91st-minute winner after the Galaxy trailed 3-0 into the second half.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 12:56 AM
1 hour ago 1,706 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3934885
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC MADE a Hollywood entrance to life in MLS with two goals in a 19-minute cameo as LA Galaxy came from three goals down to beat Los Angeles FC 4-3 in an enthralling first ever derby between the two LA clubs.

Ibrahimovic only arrived in California on Thursday and completed one training session before Saturday’s derby with their new city neighbours.

But he showed little sign of rustiness with two trademark strikes that showed just why Galaxy were so keen to bring the veteran to America.

It looked like being a debut to forget for the former Manchester United striker as he watched Galaxy fall 3-0 behind from the bench – Carlos Vela scoring twice for LA FC.

However, Galaxy came roaring back, with their “hungry lion” at the centre of it all.

Sebastian Lletget began the fightback on the hour and Chris Pontius made it 3-2 moments after Ibrahimovic had been introduced by Sigi Schmid.

From there it was all about Zlatan, and how he delivered.

Noticing Tyler Miller off his line, Ibrahimovic notched his first MLS goal with a dipping volley from 40 yards that sparked incredible celebrations both in the stands and on the pitch.

He was far from done. With time running out the veteran striker leapt highest to head home Baggio Husidic’s late cross and snatch all three points for the hosts.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We were taking the mick out of him inside that it was a very handy one'
'We were taking the mick out of him inside that it was a very handy one'
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
'It's just me. I always feel a bit better if we had a little scuffle in the game!'
FOOTBALL
Zlatan nets derby-winning brace - including 40-yard screamer - on MLS debut
Zlatan nets derby-winning brace - including 40-yard screamer - on MLS debut
Juve fasten grip on Serie A title as they capitalise on Napoli slip up
Messi rescues leaders with late late show in Seville
MUNSTER
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
'We've got to be smart, we've got to be physical and we've got to win big moments'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Game of two halves? Mourinho revels in Man United's 'perfect first half'
Fired-up Hammers edge closer to safety as home defeat leaves West Brom looking doomed
BOXING
Anthony Joshua taken the distance for the first time but adds WBO belt to his collection
Anthony Joshua taken the distance for the first time but adds WBO belt to his collection
Ryan Burnett suffers suspected broken hand early but stylishly retains world title
Ryan Burnett might be Ireland's greatest ever fighter before he becomes a household name

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie