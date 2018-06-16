This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He is the best midfielder in the world and because of that he has a lot of haters'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has thrown his support behind his former team-mate.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 5,887 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4074738
Paul Pogba was on target for France today.
Paul Pogba was on target for France today.
Paul Pogba was on target for France today.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC BELIEVES the media is jealous of France midfielder Paul Pogba and is the reason for the continued criticism of the Manchester United star.

Pogba grabbed headlines throughout the 2017-18 season, notably for his off-pitch antics, as he endured an inconsistent second half to the campaign.

Indeed, several tabloid outlets in the United Kingdom chose to focus on his hairstyles, his fashion choices and his lavish spending, given that he sometimes flattered to deceive at Old Trafford.

Now in Russia at the World Cup with France, Pogba made a positive contribution in his side’s opening game against Australia as he scored a deflected, looping winner to give his side all three points.

Ibrahimovic believes that the negative media coverage comes from a point of jealousy, and has sympathised with his 25-year-old former team-mate.

“Pogba is controversial, the media always talks about him and I think this is out of jealousy,” Ibrahimovic told BeIN Sports.

“He has a big salary and always plays at the big matches and tournaments.”

Indeed, Ibrahimovic played alongside Pogba at Old Trafford during his time at United, and believes that the midfielder is the finest in world football.

“He is the best midfielder in the world and because of that he has a lot of haters,” he added.

Pogba, himself, was happy with his performance against Australia, and believes it gives France a solid foundation upon which to build.

“It’s a World Cup match. There are no easy games,” he said. “Australia have done very well. It will be like that all the way through the World Cup.

“It was very important to win the first game. It was difficult. We did not give up.

“On my goal, I was helped a lot by the defender. To score with your ears, nose, or foot — as long as it goes in, it’s all good.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I work for this’: Ronaldo toasts new career mark after World Cup hat-trick>

Europa League play-offs in Irish football ‘is something that we will be encouraging’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
IRELAND
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
Wallabies unhappy about broken Genia arm but Schmidt positive on Irish injuries
Schmidt hails 'super line-breaks' and breakdown work as Ireland bite back against Australia
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
Lionel Messi misses a penalty as Argentina left frustrated by World Cup debutants Iceland
Lionel Messi misses a penalty as Argentina left frustrated by World Cup debutants Iceland
Watch: Sergio Aguero thunderbolt cancelled out by Iceland's first-ever World Cup goal
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie