This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I work for this': Ronaldo toasts new career mark after World Cup hat-trick

The Portugal captain spoke of his delight after helping his side to a vital point.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 12:01 AM
22 minutes ago 828 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4074243
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

PORTUGAL’S HERO CRISTIANO Ronaldo saluted his hat-trick as a “personal best” and insisted that his team deserved a point against Spain after holding La Roja to a thrilling 3-3 draw on Friday.

Despite an outstanding individual performance from the Real Madrid striker, Portugal were on the back foot for much of the World Cup clash as they managed just three shots on goal.

Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot and then hit again when David de Gea spilled a speculative long-range effort in the first half.

Two goals from Diego Costa after each Ronaldo effort kept Spain in touch before a cracking strike from Nacho handed Fernando Hierro’s men the lead.

But Cristiano was on target again late on to rescue the equaliser with a brilliant free-kick – and he believes it is no less than his team deserves.

“I always believed in myself, I work for this,”  he fired to RTP after the final whistle.

“I want to highlight the team’s response, we played until the end, we did not shy away from the fight. The draw was fair.”

He later told reporters of his hat-trick: ”I’m very happy. It’s a personal best. It’s a great moment. One more in my career.

“But what’s more important is how the team played. We were playing a great team. In my opinion, it was a fair result. Obviously we are very happy because the game was about to end and we managed to equalise. It was a hard-fought game.

“We are not the favourites but we are candidates. We will do our best. Now we will try to win on Wednesday against Morocco so we can move on to the next stage. I think the team is doing very well.”

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, who was withdrawn for Ricardo Quaresma as Portugal chased a leveller, singled out his captain as the game-changer.

“We had a great Cristiano. You have to give him credit because when he is at top form anything is possible. He is the best player in the world,” the midfielder stated.

“Portugal played a great first half, so much so that we went into half-time ahead. Then we realised it would not be an easy game and we came into the second half with a lot of problems.

“In the end it was a fair result for both teams.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Watch: Ronaldo completes 51st career hat-trick with stunning free-kick

Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
As it happened: Portugal v Spain, World Cup
Fox have apologised for broadcasting Robbie Williams sticking up his middle finger at the World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
IRELAND
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Sleepless nights for Schmidt, who looks to keep the wheels firmly on the bus
'Johnny is one of the toughest roosters out there. He’s the maestro'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
Departing Graham Burke signs off with another goal as Rovers leave Limerick with the spoils
US OPEN
Johnson's lead grows as Woods, Spieth and McIlroy face the cut
Johnson's lead grows as Woods, Spieth and McIlroy face the cut
Top-ranked Johnson grabs share of US Open lead
Tiger makes dreadful start as world's best toil at US Open

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie