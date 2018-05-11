  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Friday 11 May, 2018
Rain derails Ireland's Test debut as expectant crowd forced to wait to witness history

The covers have been on at Malahide all morning.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 11 May 2018, 1:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,473 Views 8 Comments
The current scene at Malahide.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
The current scene at Malahide.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ryan Bailey reports from Malahide

WHEN YOUâ€™VE WAITED almost 300 years to reach the promised land a few more hours might seem insignificant, but the opening day of Irelandâ€™s first Test match is in real danger of being washed out.

Although Cricket Ireland have recruited extra ground staff and equipment for this historic occasion, persistent rain and gusting winds at the north Dublin venue ensured the covers remained in place for the entirety of the morning.

No first day of a nationâ€™s first Test match has ever been washed out but a crowd of up to 6,000 people has been left disappointed â€” and drenched â€” as they wait for the chance to witness history.

Although there have been fleeting moments of optimism with a break in the clouds, the weather radar for the afternoon doesnâ€™t look promising and the big issue for ground staff has been winds of up to 45kph.

A call has even been made to New Zealandâ€™s Wellington Cricket Ground â€” the windiest cricket ground in the world â€” as to determine the best way to manage the conditions, as the high gusts will make the moving of tarpaulin sheets on and off the square troublesome.

Umpires Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong made a number of inspections after the scheduled start time of 11am was delayed, before eventually calling an early lunch.

CRICKET-IRL-PAK Ground staff have worked hard to drain the surface water from the covers. Source: AFP/Getty Images

A few hardy spectators have braved the elements to remain in their seats in the temporary stands, with many more seeking refuge anywhere they can find shelter.

It all represents something of an anti-climax for Irelandâ€™s Test inauguration, but the forecast for day two on Saturday is much improved.

At the end of a long and winding journey, Ireland ready for its place in cricket history

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

