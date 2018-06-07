This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 7 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland overpowered by great Georgian side at U20 World Cup

The defeat leaves Ireland, who also lost all three pool matches last summer, facing a possible relegation from the tournament.

By John Fallon Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 7:39 PM
1 hour ago 6,049 Views 24 Comments
http://the42.ie/4058763
Image: ©INPHO
Image: ©INPHO

Ireland U20  20

Georgia U20  24

John Fallon reports from Narbonne

A POOR SHOWING at the World Rugby U20 Championship by Ireland took a nosedive in Narbonne today as they were outclassed by Georgia.

Ireland will now face into the battle for 9th to 12th spots in the concluding two matches next week — with the bottom placed team being relegated to the World Trophy for next season.

Ireland were always chasing the game but were out-muscled by an excellent Georgian side who celebrated at the end as if they had won the World Cup.

But they were full value for their win against an Irish side who just never got going, with two late tries only serving to suggest it was a close game

Sandro Mamatavrishvili receives a yellow card Mamatavrishvili receives a yellow card. Source: ©INPHO

A try from out-half Conor Dean seven minutes from the break gave Ireland some hope but they still went in trailing 17-8 after a poor opening half.

The basic errors, particularly in handling, which were costly in the opening round defeats to France and South Africa, continued and Georgia made them pay.

In contrast, the Georgians were much more precise in everything they, with a fast and slick backline augmented an expected strong pack.

Georgia got ahead after eleven minutes when lock Arsen Machaladze scored after a neat inside pass from superb scrum-half Gela Aprasidze.

Dean pulled back a penalty from 47 metres after 13 minutes, but Aprasidze quickly cancelled it.

Conor Dean scores a try Out-half Conor Dean sneaks over for a hard-won try. Source: ©INPHO

Ireland were given hope when Georgian flanker Sandro Mamamtavrishville was yellow-carded for a high tackle on Irish full-back Peter Sylvester but a pass from centre James Hume was intercepted by Sandro Svanidze and he ran from his own 22 to score under the posts, with Aprasidze’s conversion making it 17-3.

A nine-phase movement was eventually finished by Dean to give them hope before the break but Georgia struck again four minutes after the restart with a move that started inside their own 22 and was finished by out-half Tedo Abzhandadze when he chased an infield grubber from right winger Demur Tapladze.

Ireland, having had three tries ruled out by the TMO, did managed to finish well with Cormac Daly and Bryan O’Connor getting over for a late tries.

Noel McNamara’s men will be back in action to chase a 9th-place finish on Tuesday.

Scorers for Georgia

Tries: Arsen Machaladze, Sandro Svanidze, Tedo Abzhandadze

Penalties: Gela Aprasidze 1 / 1

Conversions: Gela Aprasidze 3 / 3

Scorers for Ireland

Tries: Conor Dean, Cormac Daly, Bryan O’Connor

Penalties: Conor Dean 1 / 1

Conversions: Conor Dean 0 / 1, Harry Byrne 1 / 2

Georgia: Beka Mamukashvili; Demur Tapladze, Sandro Svanidze (Lasha Lomidze 40), Giorgi Tsiklauri (Kote Marjanishvili 64), Otar Dzagnidze; Tedo Abzhandadze, Gela Aprasidze; Guram Gogichashvili (Giorgi Nutsubidze 66), Levan Papidze (Tengizi Zamtaradze 67), Luka Japaridze (Gia Kharaishvili 67); Beka Saghinadze, Arsen Machaladze; Sandro Mamamtavrishvili (Lasha Jaiani 66), Archil Abesadze (Tengiz Gigolashvili 39), Tornike Jalagonia.

Ireland: Peter Sylvester (UCC RFC / Munster); Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne/Leinster), Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) (James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster 45), James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster); Conor Dean (St Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster 57), Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (Jonny Stewart (QUB RFC/Ulster 67); Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster) (Bryan O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster 71), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster) (Dan Sheehan (Dublin University FC/Leinster 71), Jack Aungier (St Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (Jakub Wojtkowicz (Sligo/Connacht 71); Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster) (Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster 62), Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster); Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) (Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster 60), Jack Daly (Garryowen FC/Munster), Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College RFC/Leinster).

Referee: Jamie Nutbrown (New Zealand).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
'Andres is an idol for everyone... He can do anything he wants' - Alonso backs star's Japan move
IRELAND
Ireland overpowered by great Georgian side at U20 World Cup
Ireland overpowered by great Georgian side at U20 World Cup
'A massive opportunity missed' - IRFU turn down offer of women's Test series in Australia
'You want your captain to lead by example and there's no better man'
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Clare and Carlow stars scoop GAA player of the month awards
Clare and Carlow stars scoop GAA player of the month awards
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
How damaging is relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup for Offaly hurling?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie