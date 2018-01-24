  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ireland draw Denmark and Wales in inaugural Uefa Nations League

The Boys in Green are paired with their World Cup foes again.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 11:40 AM
8 hours ago 30,563 Views 38 Comments
Ireland have been handed a tough draw.
Image: FAI/Twitter
Ireland have been handed a tough draw.
Ireland have been handed a tough draw.
Image: FAI/Twitter

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND will face Denmark and Wales in the inaugural Uefa Nations League — the newly-formed league competition replacing international friendlies from September 2018.

Martin O’Neill, who last night signed a new contract with the FAI to remain on as manager for a further two years, was present in Lausanne this morning as his side were drawn in Group 4 of League B and pitted against two sides they faced during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Ireland’s home-and-away clash with Denmark will be a repeat of last November’s World Cup play-off, which the Boys in Green lost 5-1 on aggregate.

O’Neill’s side will also come up against Wales again, who are now managed by Ryan Giggs, when the competition gets underway next Autumn.

Uefa will confirm the fixture details and dates for Ireland’s four games later this afternoon.

Each nation will play each other home and away across three consecutive international breaks in September, October and November 2018, with the top team in the group earning promotion to League A while also going into a four-nation play-off — to be played in March 2020 — with one Euro 2020 spot on offer.

Meanwhile, England have been paired with Spain and Croatia in League A and Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland will face games against Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina in League B.

World champions Germany will face France and the Netherlands while Italy will seek to restore pride after their failure to reach this year’s World Cup when they take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Poland.

