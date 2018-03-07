  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Griggs makes two changes for Scotland as Ireland seek third straight win

Ireland women continue their Six Nations campaign at Donnybrook on Sunday.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 1:20 PM
2 hours ago 2,712 Views 1 Comment
Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has named his team for this weekend.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has named his team for this weekend.
Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has named his team for this weekend.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD coach Adam Griggs has made two changes to his side for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland at Donnybrook [KO 1pm, RTÉ2].

Following on from back-to-back wins over Italy and Wales, Griggs has looked to maintain continuity in his selection with Hannah Tyrrell and Cliodhna Moloney the players to come in for the round four fixture.

Tyrrell came off the bench to score a late try against Wales a fortnight ago and is rewarded with a first start of the championship in place of Claire McLaughlin while Moloney deputises at hooker for Ciara O’Connor.

McLaughlin drops out of the matchday squad and is replaced on the bench by Munster’s Louise Galvin while sevens player Ashleigh Baxter is also named among the replacements.

“We came away with a good win against Wales and there are some huge positives to come out of that,” Griggs said. “We are in a good place going into the final two games.”

Ireland showed their clinical edge in a five-try win over Wales last time out and after the disappointment of their performance on the opening weekend in France, Griggs’ side have improved steadily as the championship has progressed.

“I’ve no doubt Scotland will be looking to push us hard on Sunday afternoon. If we replicate our last performance, get the small things right, I am confident we will have a successful outcome.”

Ireland:

15. Kim Flood (Railway Union/ Leinster)
14. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
13. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
11. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
10. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian / Munster)
9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/ Leinster)
3. Leah Lyons (Highfield/ Munster)
4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)
5. Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)
6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) Captain
7. Claire Molloy (Bristol)
8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/ Connacht)
17. Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht)
18. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
19. Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke / Ulster)
20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht)
21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
22. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
23. Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

High-achieving Dunne happy to combine theoretical physics and rugby

First start for winger as Scotland make one change for Six Nations clash with Ireland

