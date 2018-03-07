First start for winger as Scotland make one change for Six Nations clash with Ireland

BLAIR KINGHORN WILL make his first start for Scotland in Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium [KO 2.15pm, TV3].

Blair Kinghorn will start at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Getty Images

Gregor Townsend has named the Edinburgh winger in his starting side in place of the injured Tommy Seymour in the only change from the Calcutta Cup win over England at Murrayfield.

Fraser Brown returns from injury to be selected on the bench with Scott Lawson the player to make way while Lee Jones takes Kinghorn’s place amongst the replacements.

Townsend is able to call on eight of the team that defeated Ireland at Murrayfield last year when their explosive start that yielded three first-half tries, ultimately carried them to victory.

Kinghorn, Peter Horne, Gordon Reid, Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist and John Barclay are the new players into the starting side from that match last February. Reid and Barclay did both come on during the second half of the 27-22 victory.

BREAKING | Gregor Townsend has made one change to the starting Scotland team for this Saturday’s NatWest 6 Nations Test against Ireland in Dublin.



➡️ Tommy Seymour misses out with a back injury so Blair Kinghorn earns his first start on the wing. Lee Jones joins the bench. pic.twitter.com/xQtoTQ0Hy1 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 7, 2018 Source: Scottish Rugby /Twitter

SCOTLAND v Ireland:

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)

14. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby)

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

12. Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

11. Sean Maitland (Saracens)

10. Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors)

9. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne)

1. Gordon Reid (London Irish)

2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby)

3. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby)

4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby)

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

6. John Barclay (Scarlets — captain)

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby)

8. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors)

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)

18. Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby)

19. Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors)

20. David Denton (Worcester Warriors)

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

22. Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors)

23. Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

