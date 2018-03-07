  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
First start for winger as Scotland make one change for Six Nations clash with Ireland

Blair Kinghorn replaces the injured Tommy Seymour.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 11:54 AM
4 hours ago 5,387 Views 23 Comments
BLAIR KINGHORN WILL make his first start for Scotland in Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium [KO 2.15pm, TV3].

Scotland v England - NatWest Six Nations Blair Kinghorn will start at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Getty Images

Gregor Townsend has named the Edinburgh winger in his starting side in place of the injured Tommy Seymour in the only change from the Calcutta Cup win over England at Murrayfield.

Fraser Brown returns from injury to be selected on the bench with Scott Lawson the player to make way while Lee Jones takes Kinghorn’s place amongst the replacements.

Townsend is able to call on eight of the team that defeated Ireland at Murrayfield last year when their explosive start that yielded three first-half tries, ultimately carried them to victory.

Kinghorn, Peter Horne, Gordon Reid, Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist and John Barclay are the new players into the starting side from that match last February. Reid and Barclay did both come on during the second half of the 27-22 victory.

SCOTLAND v Ireland:

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)
14. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby)
13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)
12. Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors)
11. Sean Maitland (Saracens)
10. Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors)
9. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne)

1. Gordon Reid (London Irish)
2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby)
3. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby)
4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby)
5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)
6. John Barclay (Scarlets — captain)
7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby)
8. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors)
17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)
18. Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby)
19. Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors)
20. David Denton (Worcester Warriors)
21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)
22. Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors)
23. Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

Griggs makes two changes for Scotland as Ireland seek third straight win

High-achieving Dunne happy to combine theoretical physics and rugby

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

