This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 23 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

November Tests return for Ireland Women with USA set to visit Dublin

Adam Griggs’ side will face the world’s fifth-ranked team the day after Ireland’s men host the All Blacks.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 23 May 2018, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 525 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4030263
Naya Tapper makes a break against England during last year's World Cup.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Naya Tapper makes a break against England during last year's World Cup.
Naya Tapper makes a break against England during last year's World Cup.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FOR THE THIRD year out of four, Ireland Women will play November Test matches with the USA confirmed for a clash Donnybrook.

The Eagles, who finished fourth at last year’s World Cup in Ireland, host New Zealand’s Black Ferns in Soldier Field, Chicago, the same day as Ireland’s senior men face Italy (3 November).

They will then travel to Dublin to face Adam Griggs’ side a fortnight later. The match is set for Sunday 18 November, the day after Ireland’s men host the All Blacks in the Aviva Stadium.

In the wake of the home Women’s World Cup last year, Ireland did not play November internationals. They played their first ever November Test against England in November 2015 and played three further matches against England, Canada and New Zealand in 2016.

The IRFU are expected to announce a second women’s Test for November in the coming weeks.

Claire Molloy tackled Claire Molloy making a carry in a hard-fought win over the US at the 2014 World Cup. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It’s great to have the USA travelling over for this fixture,” said head coach Griggs, “they’re a top team so it will be a good test for our side.”

17 World Cup winners among 28 professional contracts for New Zealand women

Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
FOOTBALL
Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle
Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle
'Pogba is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things'
Salah wouldn't improve Real Madrid – Del Bosque
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
REAL MADRID
'They'll either kill us or praise us' â Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
'They'll either kill us or praise us' – Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie