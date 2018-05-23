November Tests return for Ireland Women with USA set to visit Dublin

FOR THE THIRD year out of four, Ireland Women will play November Test matches with the USA confirmed for a clash Donnybrook.

The Eagles, who finished fourth at last year’s World Cup in Ireland, host New Zealand’s Black Ferns in Soldier Field, Chicago, the same day as Ireland’s senior men face Italy (3 November).

They will then travel to Dublin to face Adam Griggs’ side a fortnight later. The match is set for Sunday 18 November, the day after Ireland’s men host the All Blacks in the Aviva Stadium.

In the wake of the home Women’s World Cup last year, Ireland did not play November internationals. They played their first ever November Test against England in November 2015 and played three further matches against England, Canada and New Zealand in 2016.

The IRFU are expected to announce a second women’s Test for November in the coming weeks.

Claire Molloy making a carry in a hard-fought win over the US at the 2014 World Cup. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It’s great to have the USA travelling over for this fixture,” said head coach Griggs, “they’re a top team so it will be a good test for our side.”