  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years

The 35-year-old returned to play an important role in the province’s win over Saracens.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 2 Apr 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 743 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3935785
Nacewa had a big part to play in two of Leinster's tries.
Image: Brendan Moran
Nacewa had a big part to play in two of Leinster's tries.
Nacewa had a big part to play in two of Leinster's tries.
Image: Brendan Moran

Ryan Bailey reports from the Aviva Stadium

THE WUNDERKINDS STOLE the show again, playing key roles in this imposing Leinster victory, but in a young man’s game, 35-year-old Isa Nacewa continues to roll back the years.

Deep in the bowels of the Aviva Stadium, the Leinster captain hobbled out of the dressing room to speak to the media, the physical toll of a ferocious contest evident in the grimace on his face.

It was Nacewa’s first appearance since a 45-minute cameo against the Southern Kings at the start of February and first 80-minute shift since the final pool game in Montpellier at the back end of January.

The Auckland native shared a moment with Saracens’ Schalk Burger, himself 34, when all was said and done, quipping that he was too old for this lark, relieved more than anything that his side safely negotiated this litmus test of a quarter-final.

Leinster have been smart in managing the captain’s workload this season, knowing the importance of having him fully fit and available to partner Garry Ringrose in the absence of Robbie Henshaw, and while he slipped off a couple of first-half tackles, Nacewa demonstrated his enduring worth.

“Sore,” he began the post-match press conference.

Nacewa made 15 tackles in that busy midfield channel but his most significant contributions came in the build-up to two of Leinster’s three tries, the highlight being his burst down the left in the early exchanges.

Garry Ringrose’s vision created the opportunity, the centre linking with Nacewa, who in turn hit James Lowe on the touchline.

The Kiwi winger burst through Liam Williams’ attempted tackle, with the Leinster captain, ever-willing, getting it back off Lowe to tear past the covering Jackson Wray and Richard Wigglesworth, before drawing in the last man — Alex Goode — and hitting Ringrose with an inside ball.

Isa Nacewa celebrates after the game All smiles at full-tine. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ringrose was the orchestrator but once Nacewa defied his years with an impressive turn of pace, Leinster were in business and there was only ever going to be one outcome to a glorious set-piece move.

Nacewa had an equally important part to play in Lowe’s try, and Leinster’s third, at the end of a ruthless and brutal third quarter from the hosts, shunting Maro Itoje out of the way to allow the winger collapse over the line.

Less glamorous, equally effective.

“We respect everything they do, we knew they were a champion side and would keep fighting,” he said. “They did that. A lot of credit goes to our bench, they came on and stuck to the systems and gave everyone a lift when it was needed. It was a tough game.

“We knew we had to come out and stick at it and keep playing like you have to against a champion team like Saracens. We did that and were able to get up on the scoreboard which was really important.”

The reward for Leinster is a home semi-final against familiar opposition in the form of defending Pro12 champions Scarlets, with whom they had two fiercely-contested games against during the Six Nations window.

Leo Cullen’s side will go into the last four tie at the Aviva Stadium as firm favourites on the back of this performance and their consistent form over the course of the season, but Nacewa knows Wayne Pivac’s charges will pose another considerable challenge.

“You definitely know a lot of the players a hell of a lot more,” he continued. “Three times in the last calendar year alone we’ve played. It’s been a bit of a rivalry for us in the last while. They definitely got one over us in the RDS last year in the Pro12 semi-final.

“They’re such a good attacking side these days and they showed that the other evening [against La Rochelle]. They’re a really tough challenge and one we’ll have to learn from today and really build for.”

Isa Nacewa during the post match press conference The Leinster captain speaking of yesterday's win. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

But Leinster, off the back of Ireland’s Grand Slam success, have become a consummate, experienced and driven side seeking further silverware this term, fuelled, too, by the sting of last year’s semi-final defeat to Clermont.

“We have a really motivated squad. They are really hungry, a lot of guys coming off a Grand Slam and adding another level of intensity to the team. And we’re a strong squad, there are a lot of guys who weren’t playing tonight who would have been itching to be there.

“It was a tough pill to swallow, losing a semi-final as we did away last year to Clermont. That has been etched in the back of our head and it is something we don’t like feeling. We have talked about it a lot and off-season, we have learned from it. We took a big step tonight to earn another 80 minutes of footie. It’s knockout rugby. There is no room for any more mistakes.

“There has been a feeling throughout the squad, in both competitions, all year. Everybody who steps in as a huge responsibility when pulling on a Leinster jersey. You have to keep those standards up every year. There is a lot of enthusiasm.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

McCall: Ireland’s Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster’s big win

Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster set off for South Africa with a Champions Cup semi-final to come
Munster set off for South Africa with a Champions Cup semi-final to come
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
FOOTBALL
Tottenham star Alli: I'll still be criticised despite heroics against Chelsea
Tottenham star Alli: I'll still be criticised despite heroics against Chelsea
'VAR is a little like sex without pleasure'
Pogba has 'no problem' with Mourinho, side-steps Man United exit speculation
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
LEINSTER
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
The pain of Lyon driving Nacewa's quest to bring European success back to Leinster
'Saracens is the ultimate test for us. Are we ready? It's hard to say'
MUNSTER
O'Donnell ruled out for rest of season, but Zebo on the plane to South Africa
O'Donnell ruled out for rest of season, but Zebo on the plane to South Africa
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie