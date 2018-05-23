I’ve got a biological age of 23, claims Ronaldo

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS fired a warning to his detractors who says that he is past his best, claiming that he has a biological age of 23.

The Real Madrid ace, who is 33-years-old, has suffered his joint poorest goal scoring season in La Liga since moving to Spain from Manchester United in 2009, but he believes that he remains on course for a career into his 40s.

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev, the Portuguese has outlined just how good he is feeling.

“Right now, I’ve got a biological age of 23,” he claimed. “I’ve still got a long time left, I can keep playing until I’m 41. I’m feeling good, happy, I can’t complain.

“We are playing another final of Saturday and the fans are behind Cristiano.”

Despite his bullish remarks, Ronaldo says that Madrid’s fortunes in the final do not depend on his performance, though a hat-trick could carry him to a record number of goals in a Champions League season.

Meanwhile, Madrid are chasing a third-successive European title, which would be a first for the club since the 1960s.

