Two changes to O'Connor's Kerry U20 side for Munster semi-final against Waterford

KERRY BOSS JACK O’Connor has made two changes for tomorrow night’s EirGrid Munster U20 football semi-final against Waterford after last week’s rout of Limerick at the quarter-final stage.

All-Ireland winning manager O’Connor brings Brian Lonergan into goal and introduces Cian Gammell, a two-time All-Ireland victor in Croke Park last year with the Kerry minor side and St Brendan’s Killarney, to the defence at wing-back. Deividas Uosis and Graham O’Sullivan are the players to make way.

Waterford have also named their side for their opening game of the 2018 campaign but face an onerous task as they travel to Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Kerry clocked up 1-30 in their demolition of Limerick last week in Newcastlewest with David Shaw, Fiachra Clifford and Donal O’Sullivan leading the way in the scoring stakes.

They’ll be warm favourites to progress to the final on Friday 29 June.

Kerry

1. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

2. David Naughton (Dr. Crokes)

3. Stefan Okunbar (Na Gaeil)

4. Micheál Reidy (Ballymacelligott)

5. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion)

6. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

7. Daniel O’Brien (Glenflesk)

8. Mark Ryan (Rathmore)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)

11. Cormac Linnane (Beale)

12. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney)

13. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan – captain)

14. Bryan Sweeney (Listowel Emmets)

15. David Shaw (Dr. Crokes)

Subs

16. Deividas Uosis (Dingle)

17. Patrick Warren (Gneeveguilla)

18. Brian Friel (Rathmore)

19. Micheál Foley (Ballydonoghue)

20. Eddie Horan (Scartaglen)

21. Sean O’Leary (Kilcummin)

22. Michael Potts (Dr. Crokes)

23. Ciarán Kennedy (Beaufort)

24. Kieran Dwyer (St Pat’s Blennerville)

Waterford

1. Aaron Beresford (Ballinacourty)

2. Cormac Gough (Stradbally)

3. Jack Skehan (Sliabh gCua)

4. Liam Cooney (The Nire)

5. Conor Ó Cuirrín (An Rinn)

6. Ciaran Walsh (The Nire)

7. Mark Twomey(Ballinacourty)

8. Corey Kennedy (Kill)

9. Dan Booth (Colligan)

10. James Beresford (Ballinacourty)

11. Donal Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

12. John Devine (Modeligo)

13. Sean Whelan-Barrett (Ballinacourty)

14. Brian Lynch (Clashmore)

15. Billy Power (Rathgormack)

Subs

16. David Daniels (Gaultier)

17. Dale Cullinane (Gaultier)

18. Jack Harrington (Ballyduff Lower)

19. Ross Coffey-O’Shea (Ballyduff Lower)

20. Ryan O’Neill (Brickey Rangers)

21. Mikey Hanlon (Brickey Rangers)

22. Shane Aherne (Ballinacourty)

23. Aodhán MacGearailt (Sean Phobal)

24. Tommy McCarthy (Affane)

25. Tom Barron (The Nire)

26. Michael Horgan (Colligan)

27. Neil Montgomery (Ballinacourty)

