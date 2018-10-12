James Rodriguez hit an absolutely filthy goal in Colombia's win over the US

Rodriguez celebrates with Colombian captain Radamel Falcao. Source: John Raoux

JAMES RODRIGUEZ PRODUCED a moment of magic as Colombia withstood a United States comeback to win their entertaining international friendly 4-2 last night.

James broke the deadlock with a stunning effort from the edge of the area in the 36th minute, only for USA to hit back and take the lead courtesy of two goals in three minutes via Kellyn Acosta and Bobby Wood to start the second half.

Colombia, though, were not to be denied as Carlos Bacca, Radamel Falcao and Miguel Borja saw off the hosts at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Watch the full highlights here:

