Thursday 26 April, 2018
More bad news for Bayern and a World Cup concern for Germany over key defender

Boateng suffered a thigh injury in last night’s game against Real Madrid.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 5:10 PM
23 minutes ago 569 Views No Comments
Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng went off during the first half of last night's game in Munich.
JEROME BOATENG’S BAYERN Munich season is over after he sustained a thigh injury, but the defender is going to “fight” to be fit for Germany’s World Cup defence.

The former Manchester City man suffered the problem in the first half of Bayern’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid last night, forcing his withdrawal in the 34th minute.

Boateng is reported to be facing between four and six weeks out as a result, with Germany’s first World Cup game taking place on June 17 against Mexico in Moscow.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Boateng wrote: “Life is full of setbacks. Live, feel, love, laugh, cry, play, win, lose, stumble, fall, but stand up again and again. Now it is time to fight to be in Russia. I’ll give it [my] all.

“For the remaining games this season I will support my team as well as it goes. Thanks for the many recovery wishes!”

Bayern also confirmed the nature of the injuries suffered by Arjen Robben and Javi Martinez during last night’s game.

Robben was replaced after eight minutes and has sustained an injury to his left groin, ‘triggered by a muscle disorder’.

Martinez made way 15 minutes from time due to a head injury and has suffered bruising.

While the Spain international has been ruled out of training for the next two days, no such confirmation has been made for Robben.

The German champions are already planning without midfielder Arturo Vidal for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury.

Buffon apologises for snubbing fans after Napoli defeat

Liverpool request ‘extraordinary meeting’ about fan safety ahead of second leg Roma clash

