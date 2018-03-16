  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Passion and emotion key but Schmidt knows Ireland will need luck at Twickenham

The head coach is fully aware a good performance from his side will guarantee nothing on Saturday.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 16 Mar 2018, 7:00 AM
2 hours ago 2,124 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3906882
The Ireland head coach speaking at yesterday's press conference at Carton House.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
The Ireland head coach speaking at yesterday's press conference at Carton House.
The Ireland head coach speaking at yesterday's press conference at Carton House.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

HISTORY BECKONS, AND so too a form of rugby immortality, yet within the confines of the Carton House bubble, all week the party line has been well-rehearsed — the same processes, the same systems, just another match.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland are a well-oiled machine, the players — utterly professional — are fully aware of what’s at stake but outwardly too focused to let that muddy their thought process in the build-up to Saturday.

They’ve tried to remove the emotion from this week as much as possible, except a Grand Slam tilt against England at Twickenham, on St Patrick’s Day, means this is a match of added significance. Of added pressure. Of added hype. Of added emotion.

Schmidt yesterday referenced Sir Alex Ferguson when he said he would accept a lucky or boring win in London on Saturday, fully aware that while passion and emotion are big drivers, a good performance guarantees nothing at England’s Twickenham citadel.

“I think your passion and emotion drives you forward in a game,” the Ireland head coach says. “It makes you as determined as you can be. But it has a lifespan in a match, there’s got to be something that’s contagious about getting you further motivated during a game.

“For us, we were lucky last year, because it was three-all, we went up 10-3 and that first try that got scored was the only try of the match in the end. Getting that try in the first quarter, that sparked a bit of confidence and a real determination that, if we could stay in front, obviously you get the result at the end of the day.

“I think it’s got to be, that passion and determination, it’s got to be balanced with a degree of confidence and a degree of building through the match.

“Not just, ‘right we’re going to be passionate at the start’, because that will start to fall off if things go against you and you’re under pressure the whole time because mentally it is very hard to stay up all the time.”

Schmidt added that he has taken confidence from his side’s performance in the corresponding fixture 12 months ago, when Ireland finished an otherwise disappointing campaign on a high with victory over England in Dublin.

The roles are reversed this weekend, with England — unbeaten at home under Eddie Jones — gunning for revenge and the incentive to derail Ireland’s Grand Slam bid.

“I suppose I referenced the character that was shown this time a year ago,” he continued.

Johnny Sexton Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“Those characters who demonstrated that are still heavily involved. We’re missing some of them and the guys who’ve come in have demonstrated a similar level of commitment, of the ability to be accurate and stay tuned in during those real pressure moments that happen in these really big test matches.”

“So that gives me a bit of confidence, but it’s always tempered in these really big games. “We could actually play really well. I remember four years ago we went to England, and I felt it was our best performance of the Six Nations, and one of the greatest ironies for me was that when we won that championship it was described as four super performances, and just that one poor performance against England.”

“When we looked at it, who were up against and how well we performed, for us it was probably our best performance, and one of the things you don’t get safeguarded by is the level of your performance when you’re playing against a really good team. Because if Anthony Watson or Jonny May or Elliot Daly slip away, they’re gone. They’re too quick. If Mako Vunipola doesn’t get put down in the first tackle, you are going to be under pressure. Kyle Sinckler the same, the ball carry they bring.”

“Not only does it have to be a really good performance. Even Sir Alex Ferguson said ‘you want to put all those good things together and they you just need an ounce of luck when it comes to those really big games.’”

It doesn’t come much bigger than England at Twickenham, with a Grand Slam on the line, and on the national holiday. For this generation, for this team, Saturday presents an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make history.

“I don’t know about the players, but I would be very much a glass half full person,” Schmidt says of daring to dream.

“I get excited about the group we have and how hard we work, but I’d be very balanced from the perspective of being a pragmatist at the same time.

“There is no point in dreaming beyond this Saturday, because this Saturday is a finite point for us where a number of things have to happen and go right.

Joe Schmidt Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I wouldn’t say that you can control that emotional rollercoaster that preparing a high level sports team kind of engenders, because there are times where you inevitably imagine the worst case scenario.

“Worst case scenario is that England hit the ground running and they actually win with a bit to spare.

“That would be a bit of a crushing scenario. It would be a crushing way for us to finish a year of being unbeaten.

“A potential opportunity that has only been done twice before, I’d be more motivated and scared by that than thinking about how fantastic it would be to do something that would be another step for this group into kind of stretching themselves beyond what they’ve done before.”

Changing locks, Schmidt’s bench power and more Ireland team talking points

Schmidt ‘surprised’ to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref’s integrity

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Premature celebrations, dormant quality and harsh lessons: Slambush roles reversed for Ireland
Premature celebrations, dormant quality and harsh lessons: Slambush roles reversed for Ireland
Passion and emotion key but Schmidt knows Ireland will need luck at Twickenham
Schmidt hopes powerful Henderson can be one of Ireland's 'go-to guys' after recall
CHELTENHAM 2018
Poll: Who will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
Poll: Who will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy the final day of Cheltenham
Penhill makes history for Willie Mullins to win the Stayers' Hurdle
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
Griezmann produces peach of a lob and Torres bags two as rampant Atleti march into Europa League last eight
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
IRELAND
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
3-0 would do: Schmidt ready to accept boring badge if it comes with a Slam
Schmidt 'surprised' to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref's integrity
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stuttgart 'wouldn't even open door' to â¬30m bid for Spurs and Liverpool target
Stuttgart 'wouldn't even open door' to €30m bid for Spurs and Liverpool target
Roy Keane: 'Pogba is a big problem and if he can’t get in the starting 11 then you’re in trouble'
Southampton appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie