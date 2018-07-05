This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 5 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I have seen the spark back': Kavanagh says McGregor's UFC return talks are ongoing

McGregor hasn’t entered the octagon since November 2016.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 7:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,889 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4111339
McGregor has a spark back lately, according to his coach.
Image: Ethan Miller
McGregor has a spark back lately, according to his coach.
McGregor has a spark back lately, according to his coach.
Image: Ethan Miller

CONOR MCGREGOR IS ready to get back in the octagon, according to his coach John Kavanagh.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since November 2016 having stepped into the boxing ring for a blockbuster showdown with Floyd Mayweather Jr last year, though McGregor is being tipped to face undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Kavanagh said negotiations for McGregor’s return to UFC remain “ongoing” as the Irishman eagerly awaits a fight.

He also noted that McGregor is interested in a bout with Nurmagomedov — a potential matchup that the mixed-martial arts superstar’s agent, Audie Attar, is “working on” finalising.

“I really have seen the spark back lately,” Kavanagh told ESPN.

“I think that was directed at other areas of his life for a while, building up his business world — which is completely justified. We all know the hard luck stories of fighters retiring broke. They get pats on the back and they’re forgotten.

“I supported [McGregor focusing on other business] and I’m fully behind it, but I do see the spark back. I do see him very hungry, coming down to regular jiu-jitsu class and throwing a gi on. Strength and conditioning. There’s a real fire back.”

McGregor appeared briefly in court last month following his arrest for his role in April’s infamous UFC 223 bus attack, which he stormed the Barclays Center searching for Nurmagomedov.

The 29-year-old was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief, but said he regretted his actions. McGregor remains free on bail and is due back in court on 26 July.

On the potential meeting with Nurmagomedov, Kavanagh added: “It’s a cliché to say, but it’s a classic striker versus grappler. Khabib needs to get into that clinch, join his hands and start chaining his takedowns together. Obviously, we need to try and prevent that.

“I think a lot of people are so afraid of Khabib’s grappling, they don’t engage with him. Conor is a good grappler. I know that will get a lot of people upset when I say that, but watch his fights. There’s plenty of evidence to support that claim. I’m feeling and he’s feeling confident, wherever the fight goes. But [the left hand] will be the difference in the fight.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Max Holloway forced to pull out of title fight at UFC 226 after health scare

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Southgate: England must make the most of World Cup draw
Southgate: England must make the most of World Cup draw
Irish actor Niall Sheehy was raging at audience members who watched England's penalty shootout in the middle of his play
Sterling proud of England for refusing to rise to Colombia's 'silly' antics
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Uefa will allow a fourth substitute in extra time of European matches next season
Uefa will allow a fourth substitute in extra time of European matches next season
Bournemouth fined £4.75m for breaking financial rules before Premier League promotion
Fifa rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims
ENGLAND
Poll: Do you want England to win the World Cup?
Poll: Do you want England to win the World Cup?
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
FRANCE
After impressing at the World Cup, â¬35 million France defender set to complete Bayern move - reports
After impressing at the World Cup, €35 million France defender set to complete Bayern move - reports
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Blow for Uruguay as Cavani looks set to miss last-eight showdown with France
COLOMBIA
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie