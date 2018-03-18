  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
SBG Swords fighter John Phillips tastes defeat in UFC debut with opening round submission

The Welsh-born fighter was submitted by Charles Byrd inside the opening round on Saturday night.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 9:06 AM
1 hour ago 1,552 Views 1 Comment
Charles Byrd submits John Phillips in their middleweight bout inside The O2 Arena.
Image: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC
Charles Byrd submits John Phillips in their middleweight bout inside The O2 Arena.
Charles Byrd submits John Phillips in their middleweight bout inside The O2 Arena.
Image: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC

THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED debut of SBG Swords fighter John Phillips ended in defeat on Saturday night in London, as the Welsh-born fighter succumbed to an opening round choke from Charles ”Kid Dynamite” Byrd.

The 32-year-old did well to recover from an early takedown but Texas fighter Byrd maintained the upper hand to execute a rear-naked choke finish, forcing Phillips into submission after just under four minutes.

The 32-year-old, commended for his knockout ability on his feet, had been living in a caravan parked outside John Kavanagh’s driveway in preparation for Saturday’s bow but ended his debut at UFC 127 tasting defeat.

Byrd, meanwhile, added to a tally of wins with his fourth consecutive UFC victory.

In the night’s main event Alexander Volkov shocked former heavyweight Fabricio Werdum with a stunning knockout.

The Russian, who on the night extended his winning streak to six, landed a succession of heavy blows to a grounded Werdum, before delivering a combination which left his opponent out cold.

40-year-old Werdum enjoyed the upper hand for large sways of the bout, however the Brazilian came under fire as a degree of complacency took hold to prelude his surprising fourth round knockout in the English capital.

UFC London results:

  • Alexander Volkov def. Fabrício Werdum KO (punches) Round 4 1:38
  • Jan Błachowicz def. Jimi Manuwa Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Round 3 5:00
  • Tom Duquesnoy def. Terrion Ware Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Round 3 5:00
  • Leon Edwards def. Peter Sobotta TKO (punches) Round 3 4:59
  • Charles Byrd def. John Phillips Submission (rear-naked choke) Round 1 3:58
  • Danny Roberts def. Oliver Enkamp KO (punch) Round 1 2:12
  • Danny Henry def. Hakeem Dawodu Technical Submission (guillotine choke) Round 1 0:39
  • Paul Craig def. Magomed Ankalaev Submission (triangle choke) Round 3 4:59
  • Kajan Johnson def. Stevie Ray Decision (split) (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) Round 3 5:00
  • Dmitriy Sosnovskiy def. Mark Godbeer Submission (rear-naked choke) Round 2 4:29

