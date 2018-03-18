SBG Swords fighter John Phillips tastes defeat in UFC debut with opening round submission

Charles Byrd submits John Phillips in their middleweight bout inside The O2 Arena.

Charles Byrd submits John Phillips in their middleweight bout inside The O2 Arena.

THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED debut of SBG Swords fighter John Phillips ended in defeat on Saturday night in London, as the Welsh-born fighter succumbed to an opening round choke from Charles ”Kid Dynamite” Byrd.

The 32-year-old did well to recover from an early takedown but Texas fighter Byrd maintained the upper hand to execute a rear-naked choke finish, forcing Phillips into submission after just under four minutes.

The 32-year-old, commended for his knockout ability on his feet, had been living in a caravan parked outside John Kavanagh’s driveway in preparation for Saturday’s bow but ended his debut at UFC 127 tasting defeat.

Byrd, meanwhile, added to a tally of wins with his fourth consecutive UFC victory.

4 straight finishes!@DynamiteByrd170 dominates in his Octagon debut and gets the tap in round 1! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/gpIZmH5rNp — UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2018

In the night’s main event Alexander Volkov shocked former heavyweight Fabricio Werdum with a stunning knockout.

The Russian, who on the night extended his winning streak to six, landed a succession of heavy blows to a grounded Werdum, before delivering a combination which left his opponent out cold.

40-year-old Werdum enjoyed the upper hand for large sways of the bout, however the Brazilian came under fire as a degree of complacency took hold to prelude his surprising fourth round knockout in the English capital.

Alexander Volkov knocks out Fabrício Werdum and says he is coming for the title #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/NLsbNkyHLM — Louise Green (@LouiseGreenMMA) March 17, 2018

UFC London results:

Alexander Volkov def. Fabrício Werdum KO (punches) Round 4 1:38

Jan Błachowicz def. Jimi Manuwa Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Round 3 5:00

Tom Duquesnoy def. Terrion Ware Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Round 3 5:00

Leon Edwards def. Peter Sobotta TKO (punches) Round 3 4:59

Charles Byrd def. John Phillips Submission (rear-naked choke) Round 1 3:58

Danny Roberts def. Oliver Enkamp KO (punch) Round 1 2:12

Danny Henry def. Hakeem Dawodu Technical Submission (guillotine choke) Round 1 0:39

Paul Craig def. Magomed Ankalaev Submission (triangle choke) Round 3 4:59

Kajan Johnson def. Stevie Ray Decision (split) (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) Round 3 5:00

Dmitriy Sosnovskiy def. Mark Godbeer Submission (rear-naked choke) Round 2 4:29

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!