UFC announce Fight Night 130 is set for Liverpool after Dublin reports

Source: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC HAS ANNOUNCED that its planned 27 May event has been fixed for Liverpool and not Dublin as had been previously reported, with scouse fighter Darren Till headlining the fight card.

It will be the first ever UFC event in Liverpool.

UFC Fight Night 130 was initially rumoured to be set for the 3Arena in Dublin, but it’ll take place in Liverpool’s Echo Arena with welterweight Till (16-0-1) set to fight a yet to be determined opponent.

The card also has two middleweight bouts already lined up – Tom Breese (10-1) faces Daniel Kelly (13-3), while Elias Theodorou (14-2) meets Trevor Smith (15-7).

“I can’t believe UFC is finally coming to Liverpool and I’m going to be headlining Echo Arena,” Till said.

“My name is going to be remembered in 200 years’ time for being part of this historical event and I can’t even describe how much that means to me.”

