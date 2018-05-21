  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The gym is not an obsession, but it's not far off'

In his second fitness column for The42, former Munster out-half Jonny Holland discusses life after professionalism.

By Jonny Holland Monday 21 May 2018, 11:34 AM
35 minutes ago 1,531 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4015885
A watching brief during a B&I Cup game.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
A watching brief during a B&I Cup game.
A watching brief during a B&I Cup game.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Over the next 12 weeks,Â Jonny Holland will be one of three leaders â€” including Cork ladies footballer and Ireland International Saoirse Noonan and The42â€²s own Ryan Bailey â€” taking part in ourÂ Follow FitnessÂ seriesÂ supported byÂ Avonmore Protein Milk.

While Jonny will focus on nutrition, Saoirse will look at combining multiple top-level sports and Ryan will train for his first triathlon.

If youâ€™ve any questions for our leaders, be sure to use the comments section and you can sign up to follow one, two or all three leaders here.Â 

WHEN I FIRST came out of the game, I said to myself that Iâ€™d have even more time for exercise. It was part of my job before, but now it was going to be something I could enjoy in my own time.

But what I forgot was that I was being paid to be in the gym with Munster. Now when Iâ€™m working out, Iâ€™m not working, so I have to change my mindset a little bit.

I do find it a bit tough not being part of a structured programme but I like exercising and I donâ€™t stop thinking about it until I get it done, so I do it early in the day.

Itâ€™s not an obsession, but itâ€™s not far off. Iâ€™ve been doing it since I was 16 and Iâ€™ve never had a problem with putting in the hours.

Younger days, bigger workload

Back when I was in the Munster academy, I remember Iâ€™d work away in the morning, go out for lunch, and then come back for a second session in the afternoon.

I might have had weights in the morning or some physio and foam-rolling, that kind of thing. I might do some speed on a Monday with some weights as well.

In the afternoon, Iâ€™d usually have skills training or some bit of rugby. As a kicker, Iâ€™d probably do a little bit more after the morning session and then once the afternoon session was done too.

Jonathan Holland lines up a kick During a joint training session between Connacht and Munster. Source: INPHO/James Crombie

On some Tuesdays and all Thursdays Iâ€™d have club training. Iâ€™d have a few days off but you were never really off as we always had a flex or a stretch or extra weights to do.

Putting in the hours

When I graduated to the senior side of things, it was very different. In fact, our whole structure changed in Munster just before I finished up. Rassie [Erasmus] and Jacques [Nienaber] came in and they changed things up a good bit.

We used to do the main squad sessions on Tuesday and Thursday with, kind of, a day off on Wednesday. I say kind of because thereâ€™s always something to be done whether itâ€™s video work on the opposition, foam rolling or working on specialist drills for your position.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday was the real workload and Thursday would be a proper day off. Friday was the captainâ€™s run and we had the game at the weekend.

Obviously I didnâ€™t last too much longer after the boys came in and Iâ€™d actually say thatâ€™s half the reason the injury came to the fore because Monday-Wednesday was a tough slog and everyone definitely felt it.

And it wasnâ€™t like we were going home at lunch either. Weâ€™d have a couple of rugby sessions, a lot of meetings and things like that.

The workload definitely went up when they came in and, speaking to a couple of lads now, the workload has maybe gone up a little bit more.

Speaking of the injury, I probably didnâ€™t help myself. I just couldnâ€™t cope with not being able to go 100% and I ended up wrecking the coach and physioâ€™s heads because I was frustrated.

Donâ€™t get me wrong, some lads are happy being told what to do and they let the process happen.

But I was one of those that was trying to push it further and questioning the physio when I wasnâ€™t allowed to do a certain movement.

I would show them that I could do it which would cause a panic. With the nature of my injury we had to be very careful during the rehab stage so it wouldnâ€™t happen again

But the staff knew what I was like and what other guys were like and for them, knowing the character in front of you is as important as knowing what theyâ€™re physically capable of. As you go through the system a bit more, they kind of get to know you so it becomes easier.

Learning to limit myself

Even now, my love of exercise can get me in trouble.Â I destroyed my hamstring in the gym recently doing a dead lift that nobody cares whether I completed or not.

I didnâ€™t have to go so heavy but, for myself, I wanted to and I really gave my hamstring a right tug.

I think I just got so frustrated at being hurt again that I didnâ€™t stop. I knew I hurt it â€” it kind of went dead but the pain was gone straight away. That made me think that it had detached and gave me a bit of a fright.

I couldnâ€™t deal with my hamstring holding me back again, especially when it was an exercise that a lot of my rehab was focused around.

But I think Iâ€™ve learned from thatâ€¦ maybe.

Weekly goal

My goals tend not to be straightforward and youâ€™ll get used to that over the coming weeks.

Generally I try to make sure Iâ€™m in the gym five days a week. Thats keeping it to just five days rather than six or seven!

The main focus this week will be to progress on the numbers on my weights program and get a few more steps in now that Cork Con training is over for a few weeks.

You can follow Jonnyâ€™s journey over the next 12 weeks right here:

Jonny Holland's Journey

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jonny Holland
@jonnyholland10
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'Fellaini won't renew at Man Utd' - AC Milan director points towards transfer
Stunner from Coutinho lights up Iniesta's Barca farewell match
LEINSTER
'I think itâ€™s serious' - Concern for Munster's O'Donoghue after knee injury
'I think itâ€™s serious' - Concern for Munster's O'Donoghue after knee injury
'Everyone wants to be Isa... he's a god amongst men' - James Lowe
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
HURLING
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
Blanchfield nets another crucial goal as Kilkenny pick up second win in Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea owner Abramovich is without a UK visa - reports
Chelsea owner Abramovich is without a UK visa - reports
Southgate looking to feed off 'English core' at Man City, United, Liverpool & Spurs
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie