'The gym is not an obsession, but it's not far off'

WHEN I FIRST came out of the game, I said to myself that Iâ€™d have even more time for exercise. It was part of my job before, but now it was going to be something I could enjoy in my own time.

But what I forgot was that I was being paid to be in the gym with Munster. Now when Iâ€™m working out, Iâ€™m not working, so I have to change my mindset a little bit.

I do find it a bit tough not being part of a structured programme but I like exercising and I donâ€™t stop thinking about it until I get it done, so I do it early in the day.

Itâ€™s not an obsession, but itâ€™s not far off. Iâ€™ve been doing it since I was 16 and Iâ€™ve never had a problem with putting in the hours.

Younger days, bigger workload

Back when I was in the Munster academy, I remember Iâ€™d work away in the morning, go out for lunch, and then come back for a second session in the afternoon.

I might have had weights in the morning or some physio and foam-rolling, that kind of thing. I might do some speed on a Monday with some weights as well.

In the afternoon, Iâ€™d usually have skills training or some bit of rugby. As a kicker, Iâ€™d probably do a little bit more after the morning session and then once the afternoon session was done too.

During a joint training session between Connacht and Munster. Source: INPHO/James Crombie

On some Tuesdays and all Thursdays Iâ€™d have club training. Iâ€™d have a few days off but you were never really off as we always had a flex or a stretch or extra weights to do.

Putting in the hours

When I graduated to the senior side of things, it was very different. In fact, our whole structure changed in Munster just before I finished up. Rassie [Erasmus] and Jacques [Nienaber] came in and they changed things up a good bit.

We used to do the main squad sessions on Tuesday and Thursday with, kind of, a day off on Wednesday. I say kind of because thereâ€™s always something to be done whether itâ€™s video work on the opposition, foam rolling or working on specialist drills for your position.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday was the real workload and Thursday would be a proper day off. Friday was the captainâ€™s run and we had the game at the weekend.

Obviously I didnâ€™t last too much longer after the boys came in and Iâ€™d actually say thatâ€™s half the reason the injury came to the fore because Monday-Wednesday was a tough slog and everyone definitely felt it.

And it wasnâ€™t like we were going home at lunch either. Weâ€™d have a couple of rugby sessions, a lot of meetings and things like that.

The workload definitely went up when they came in and, speaking to a couple of lads now, the workload has maybe gone up a little bit more.

Speaking of the injury, I probably didnâ€™t help myself. I just couldnâ€™t cope with not being able to go 100% and I ended up wrecking the coach and physioâ€™s heads because I was frustrated.

Donâ€™t get me wrong, some lads are happy being told what to do and they let the process happen.

But I was one of those that was trying to push it further and questioning the physio when I wasnâ€™t allowed to do a certain movement.

I would show them that I could do it which would cause a panic. With the nature of my injury we had to be very careful during the rehab stage so it wouldnâ€™t happen again

But the staff knew what I was like and what other guys were like and for them, knowing the character in front of you is as important as knowing what theyâ€™re physically capable of. As you go through the system a bit more, they kind of get to know you so it becomes easier.

Learning to limit myself

Even now, my love of exercise can get me in trouble.Â I destroyed my hamstring in the gym recently doing a dead lift that nobody cares whether I completed or not.

I didnâ€™t have to go so heavy but, for myself, I wanted to and I really gave my hamstring a right tug.

I think I just got so frustrated at being hurt again that I didnâ€™t stop. I knew I hurt it â€” it kind of went dead but the pain was gone straight away. That made me think that it had detached and gave me a bit of a fright.

I couldnâ€™t deal with my hamstring holding me back again, especially when it was an exercise that a lot of my rehab was focused around.

But I think Iâ€™ve learned from thatâ€¦ maybe.

Weekly goal

My goals tend not to be straightforward and youâ€™ll get used to that over the coming weeks.

Generally I try to make sure Iâ€™m in the gym five days a week. Thats keeping it to just five days rather than six or seven!

The main focus this week will be to progress on the numbers on my weights program and get a few more steps in now that Cork Con training is over for a few weeks.

