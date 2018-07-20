This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 20 July, 2018
Eventing rider Jonty Evans regains consciousness and showing positive signs

The 46-year-old ‘is beginning to interact positively with the medical team and his family,’ says a statement released today.

By Sean Farrell Friday 20 Jul 2018, 3:05 PM
7 hours ago 12,357 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4138867
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE FAMILY OF Irish eventing competitor Jonty Evans issued a positive statement about the 46-year-old’s condition after a fall left him in a coma under intensive care since early June.

Evans, a 2016 Olympian, suffered ‘a significant brain injury’ on 3 June after a fall with his horse Cooley Rorkes Drift during the cross country portion of the Tattersalls horse trials in Meath.

“Over the past 10 days Jonty’s condition has continued to slowly improve. Jonty has now regained consciousness and is beginning to interact positively with the medical team and his family,” said the statement released through Horse Sport Ireland.

“Jonty is having physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions, which will continue for the foreseeable future as he regains strength and his head injury continues to improve.

Due to the need for Jonty to remain in a quiet and calm environment for a significant period of time, and to continue his recovery as privately as possible, the medical team have advised the family to keep visitors strictly to a minimum.”

Though the family and hospital ask for privacy as Evans recovers, they add a sincere thanks for all the support received from the eventing community over the past six weeks.

“The family deeply appreciate all the actions, support and kind words that Jonty has received over the past weeks from the eventing community – they have found this a great source of strength.”

Those wishing to contribute a donation can do so through the David Foster injured riders fund, here.

