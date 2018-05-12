  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team

Johnny Sexton challenge the province to improve their culture in 2016 and the results are clear.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 12 May 2018, 10:12 PM
54 minutes ago 5,162 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4009713

Murray Kinsella reports from San Mamés, Bilbao

IT’S THE LITTLE things that give us the most insight into a team’s culture off the pitch.

Not many of us would have commented or even noticed had Jordi Murphy not been involved in lifting Leinster’s fourth Champions Cup along with Isa Nacewa and Johnny Sexton, the two main leaders.

Isa Nacewa and Jordi Murphy lift the European Rugby Champions Cup trophy Murphy's importance to the squad was recognised. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

There’s a bit of a tradition of the sharing of this duty at Leinster.

In 2009, captain Leo Cullen brought Australian scrum-half Chris Whitaker, who was due to leave the province, forward with him to do the honours.

In 2011, Cullen was joined by Shane Horgan and Gordon D’Arcy. The year after it was Shane Jennings alongside Cullen.

The current crop hasn’t forgotten where they come from and to include Murphy in the trophy-lifting before his move to Ulster this summer showed that this squad very much practice what they preach about being ‘brothers’.

27-year-old Murphy has long been an underrated player but his involvement in this trophy success has been obvious.

He kept Jack Conan out of the team for the final, deservedly so after his superb performances against Saracens and the Scarlets in the previous two rounds.

“Jordi has been phenomenal,” said captain Nacewa afterwards. “He’s such a dedicated player, he plays with his heart on his sleeve and he has given it his all.

“It’s pretty fitting for him to have an outstanding campaign and it’s just good that he lifts the trophy. He has been in the centre of it all, right in the mix of things throughout the whole campaign.

Jordi Murphy and his family celebrate with the European Rugby Champions Cup trophy Murphy celebrates with his family. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It was a good way for him to sign off on his European honours with Leinster.

“Maybe he’s going to be back some day.”

The impending departure of Murphy north to Ulster next season has been bemoaned more and more by Leinster fans in recent months, as the back row has had a major impact on Ireland’s Grand Slam and now the province’s European title.

From an Ulster point of view, it is a hugely exciting signing. Murphy appears to be hitting his prime and is sure to bring his thirst for trophy success to Belfast with him at a time when Ulster need to improve.

Murphy, of course, isn’t the only player set to leave the province this summer and there will be a loss of experience with the exits of Nacewa, Jamie Heaslip and Richardt Strauss – who Sexton said is “a huge influence in the group.”

Whatever about those departures, Leinster know that they now have the off-the-pitch culture to account for the loss of experience.

Speaking in April of 2016, Johnny Sexton said that this element of Leinster’s make-up had dipped away since their previous European titles in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

“Culturally we are nowhere near where we were when we were winning those trophies,” said Sexton in typically blunt fashion, laying out the truth for all to see and at the same time laying down a challenge to his team-mates to improve.

The turnaround since that statement from Sexton has been vital to Leinster’s return to trophy success in Europe.

Sean Cronin and Isa Nacewa celebrate winning the European Rugby Champions Cup Final Leinster's players are a tight-knit group. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The introduction of Stuart Lancaster has been important in many ways, particularly when it comes to the actual rugby on the pitch, but also in terms of culture.

The Englishman is deeply aware of the importance of the off-the-pitch atmosphere in a squad, of building meaning for the players, of helping them to feel valued, understood and motivated, of ensuring that they have standards they live by every day.

Cullen understands better than anyone what Leinster stands for, having helped to build the province into one of the most successful club sides in the world after returning from Leicester in 2007, having seen the importance of culture there.

Sexton, Nacewa, Heaslip, Sean O’Brien – the list of those involved in the rebuild of Leinster on and off the pitch is extensive, but the results are clear.

Nacewa wasn’t just paying lip service when he credited everyone at Leinster for this trophy success, even the “back office” staff.

The province has been on a remarkable journey over the past two seasons and the moment where Jordi Murphy, seemingly a little taken aback himself, came forward to help lift the trophy said so much about this Leinster team.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks’

James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
LEINSTER
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
Massive setback for Racing as Dan Carter ruled out of Champions Cup final in Bilbao
HURLING
Galway put five goals past Offaly to open up Leinster SHC round-robin in style
Galway put five goals past Offaly to open up Leinster SHC round-robin in style
As it happened: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
Three sent-off as Antrim make it two wins from two in Joe McDonagh Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
'I go this time with the supporters' blessing' - Rangers job too big to turn down, says Gerrard
Rio reckons club rivalries 'killed' England's golden generation at World Cups
RACING
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie