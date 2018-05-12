  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'

The 35-year-old stepped up when his side needed him most in the closing 10 minutes.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 12 May 2018, 9:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,798 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/4009660

Murray Kinsella reports from San Mamés, Bilbao

WHEN JOHNNY SEXTON slipped during the second half and tweaked his groin, the presence of Isa Nacewa was as comforting as it has been so many times over the years at Leinster.

With the groin issue nagging it him, Sexton felt there was little point in him risking the injury getting worse in the middle of another place kick, the subsequent miss potentially costing his team in what was an incredibly tense Champions Cup final.

Isa Nacewa celebrates with the European Rugby Champions Cup trophy Nacewa won his fourth Champions Cup title with Leinster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Making his decision to hand over the duties from the tee all that easier for Sexton was the fact that next in line was Nacewa, the 35-year-old pillar of mental strength.

Captaining Leinster on what was his final European appearance for the province before retiring, the wing showed his composure once again.

He nailed his crucial first penalty from wide on the right after some neat interplay from Garry Ringrose, Scott Fardy and Jamison Gibson-Park had led to Racing giving up one of many offside penalties, bringing the game to 12-12.

And when Wayne Barnes awarded what was to be the winning penalty under the posts with two minutes left, there was no better man to step up and send Leinster 15-12 in front.

“It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks,” said Sexton afterwards, speaking for all of Leinster’s players and management and backroom staff.

Nacewa and Sexton are two of the quartet who have won four Champions Cups as players with Leinster, Cian Healy and Devin Toner being the others, and the shared delight was clear at San Mamés.

Isa Nacewa kicks the winning penalty Nacewa pops over the winning points. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

There have been no other playing imports into Irish rugby as successful as Nacewa, who has become a true legend of Leinster rugby and is even partly responsible for ensuring Joe Schmidt moved to these shores.

Nacewa, sitting alongside the trophy afterwards at San Mamés, was delighted that everyone at Leinster had been rewarded for their hard work and said that he believes even more success is still to come.

“It’s a special day for the province, for the club,” said Nacewa. “There’s been a lot of hard work that goes on in behind the scenes that people don’t get credit for – the back office, the coaching staff, the wider group of players.

“A lot went into this campaign alone and a lot of that probably goes unnoticed. We talked about taking another step up after Saracens and Scarlets and we did that. To do it on a bigger stage, with a different way to win the game, it’s pretty special.

“There is a solid core group of guys, minus me, pushing for higher honours after this. It’s good to be in good shape as a club going forward.”

Leinster have a Pro14 semi-final against Munster to come next weekend at the RDS – where tomorrow’s homecoming celebrations will take place – but Nacewa stressed the need for the squad to enjoy this achievement.

Isa Nacewa celebrates after the game The 35-year-old will retire as a Leinster great. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It was a long journey so you’ve got to make the most of this moment,” said Nacewa. “The week is what it is next week, we know what’s in front of us. We have to make the most of this special moment and then turn the page when the time is right.”

It remains to be seen exactly what part Nacewa will play next weekend and potentially beyond if Leinster can reach another final, but if he is involved again then his team-mates will be looking to him for a calming influence, as ever.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Donnybrook to host homecoming celebration for Leinster squad on Sunday

‘It’s obviously very disappointing. But credit to Leinster, they kept coming’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
LEINSTER
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
Massive setback for Racing as Dan Carter ruled out of Champions Cup final in Bilbao
HURLING
Galway put five goals past Offaly to open up Leinster SHC round-robin in style
Galway put five goals past Offaly to open up Leinster SHC round-robin in style
As it happened: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
Three sent-off as Antrim make it two wins from two in Joe McDonagh Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
'I go this time with the supporters' blessing' - Rangers job too big to turn down, says Gerrard
Rio reckons club rivalries 'killed' England's golden generation at World Cups
RACING
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie