This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 18 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Given his fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford

The left-back has battled on to earn a new contract that seemed so unlikely such a short time ago.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 9:01 PM
13 minutes ago 151 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4294438

LUKE SHAW HAS been rewarded for his resurgence in form with a new five-year Manchester United contract, but Jose Mourinho will also feel vindicated for dishing out some tough love over the last two years.

Shaw has endured rotten luck with injuries and fitness problems throughout his United career, having joined from Southampton as an 18-year-old in 2014.

His Old Trafford experience nosedived with Mourinho’s appointment two years later, as he was consistently singled out as underperforming.

Here, we trace how one of English football’s brightest young talents escaped from the crosshairs and got back on track.

Watford woes

Mourinho’s public criticisms of Shaw have revolved largely around a perceived lack of work rate and tactical awareness, beginning in the wake of a 3-1 loss to Watford in September 2016.

“For the second goal they receive the ball and our left-back is 25 metres away instead of five,” Mourinho said.

“But give him 25 metres and you have to press. But no, we wait. It is a tactical but also mental attitude.”

Sitting out against Swansea

Shaw played one minute in United’s next four Premier League games and further drew his manager’s ire by withdrawing through injury before a trip to Swansea City.

firo Football, Football, 05.08.2018 Test match season 2018/2019 FC Bayern Munich - Manchester United Source: firo Sportphoto/J¸rgen Fromme

“There is a difference between the brave, who want to be there at any cost, and the ones for whom a little pain can make a difference,” Mourinho commented. “For the team you have to do anything, that is my way of seeing [things].”

Down the pecking order

Shaw’s fade into obscurity in Mourinho’s first season in charge was such that he became United’s fourth-choice left-back by the time of a Europa League trip to Saint-Etienne in February 2017.

“He stayed behind in Manchester because I’m playing with Daley Blind, with Marcos Rojo, with Matteo Darmian, and all of them are playing the way I like a full-back to play,” the manager said.

“Luke has to wait for his chance and work better and better, knowing I give nothing for free. When I give something to the players, it’s expensive for them – it’s not cheap.”

‘He has to change his football brain’

The youngest player in England’s 2014 World Cup squad appeared to have turned the corner courtesy of an important part in rescuing a last-gasp draw with Everton in April 2017, only for Mourinho to sensationally claim Shaw only played well because he was telling him what to do.

Luke Shaw file photo Source: Nick Potts

“I think he has to change his football brain,” the ex-Chelsea boss told BT Sport. “I was telling him just now, he was doing things in the second half because he was reacting to my voice.

“If he was playing on the other side, for sure he would not do it because I was not there to think for him.”

‘It is a relation to trust, a relation to class’

As recently as March, Shaw was hauled off at half-time during a 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton and Hove Albion, finding himself on the wrong end of another stinging post-match rebuke from Mourinho.

“Luke – I cannot say much more,” he started. “It is a relation with personality, it is a relation to trust, it is a relation to class.

“Luke, in the first half, every time they went in his corridor the cross was coming and a dangerous situation was coming, so I was not happy with the performance.”

Redemption

Six months on from that jibe, a persistent Shaw commended Mourinho for helping him enjoy an improved start in 2018-19 and was told he was once again resembling a “proper football player”.

“In this moment, he is feeling the good results of the hard work of many people that work against him and try to make him a proper football player, because a proper football player is a player of consistency,” Mourinho told a news conference.

“Mentally, physically, he is stronger. Tactically, he has a better understanding and we are very happy for him. It is extraordinary for him.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    Stunning Wayne Rooney free-kick seals win for DC United as striker nets 10th goal in 18 games
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    BOXING
    The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    Quigley can make statement tonight as top of middleweight division opens up for business
    Mayweather accepts Khabib's challenge: 'We're fighting'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie