Parker agrees '30-35% split' for unification showdown with Anthony Joshua

ONE OF JOSEPH Parker’s co-promoters says a unification fight between the New Zealander and Anthony Joshua “has never been closer” after a purse split was formally agreed.

Joshua, the star of the heavyweight division who holds the IBF and WBA belts, is expected to take on Parker – the WBO champion – in March or April next year.

Last week, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said he was “close to a deal with Parker” that would see the two unbeaten fighters meet.

David Higgins of Duco Events, who promote Parker, told ESPN: “The fight has never been closer. We’re a lot closer now to a deal because we’ve had a major breakthrough, which is that the two camps have formally agreed on the split.

“The Joshua side made a small concession, and the Parker side has made a small concession.”

The Parker camp had demanded 40% of the purse, but have now settled for a smaller share of the pie.

“It’s between 30 and 35-ish% for the Parker side,” Higgins added.

“I’ll leave it at that for now, but it’s somewhere close to the middle of that. Maybe after Eddie and I talk about it, we will make the figure public.

“My gut feeling is there will be a deal. We’re only haggling over officials.”

