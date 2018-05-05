  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juventus on verge of title as Costa inspires turnaround

The Old Lady will take the Scudetto again if Napoli lose to Torino tomorrow.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 May 2018, 10:17 PM
12 minutes ago 356 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3997007
Juventus stars Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa
Juventus stars Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa
Juventus stars Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa

DOUGLAS COSTA DELIVERED an inspirational performance off the bench as Juventus came from behind to beat Bologna 3-1, meaning they will become Serie A champions again if Napoli lose to Torino tomorrow.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men looked in trouble after falling 1-0 down to their visitors in the first half, but they rallied with a vengeance in the second period – half-time substitute Costa playing a starring role with two assists to ensure they head into the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan on Wednesday in high spirits.

Juve’s start gave no indication they would need another comeback like they did to beat Inter last time out, as they caused Bologna’s backline plenty of problems.

But a Gianluigi Buffon error coupled with a clumsy Daniele Rugani tackle allowed Simone Verdi to put Bologna ahead from the penalty spot in the 30th minute, the centre-back saved from a red card by VAR.

With Juve offering little out wide, Allegri sent Costa on from the bench at the interval and his impact was as desired, but it was a Sebastien De Maio own goal restored parity.

Costa set up two goals in six minutes just after the hour mark, finding Sami Khedira and then Paulo Dybala to seal all three points for Juve, leaving them on the brink of a seventh successive title.

There was no sign of early Bianconeri nerves as they made a strong start and nearly went ahead in the seventh minute, Gonzalo Higuain drawing a good save from Antonio Mirante after Claudio Marchisio carved the visitors’ defence open.

Bologna were guilty of a defensive mishap a few minutes later, as Dybala robbed De Maio just outside the area before seeing his effort deflected harmlessly over.

But Juve shot themselves in the foot after half an hour, Buffon selling Rugani short with a pass that forced the centre-back to haul the sharp Lorenzo Crisetig to the ground in the area.

Although the VAR review which concluded Rugani should not be sent off took a while, Verdi kept his cool to dispatch the spot-kick in remarkably confident fashion.

Juve failed to threaten again before the break and Allegri responded at half-time by introducing Costa on the left wing for Blaise Matuidi, with the Brazilian making a significant difference.

But the equaliser came via the opposite flank – Juan Cuadrado’s curling cross calamitously flicked into the back of the net by Bologna defender De Maio.

Juve were lucky to remain on level terms just before the hour mark, however, as a cross found its way through to Emil Krafth and Buffon tipped his effort onto the post.

The hosts soon capitalised on that let-off, Costa’s deep left-wing delivery finding Khedira at the back post for an easy finish.

And the Brazil international was at it again in the 69th minute, tearing up the left and playing a low cross into the area for Dybala to guide home.

It was plain sailing from there for the defending champions, as they heap the pressure back on Napoli ahead of their meeting with Torino.

Bohs bounce out of slump with win in Sligo

Alex Ferguson recovering in hospital after brain haemorrhage

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
FOOTBALL
Southampton cough up late equaliser against Everton to hand West Brom a lifeline
Southampton cough up late equaliser against Everton to hand West Brom a lifeline
Pochettino: 'I'm disappointed in our performances in the last few weeks'
Zidane blames Barcelona for Real Madrid's guard of honour snub ahead of El Clasico
PREMIER LEAGUE
Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs
Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs
After 10 years in the top flight, Stoke City are relegated from the Premier League
Chris Hughton among big-name nominees for Premier League Manager of the Year
EDINBURGH
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
Munster set up Pro14 semi-final with Leinster after squeezing past Edinburgh
MANCHESTER UNITED
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Jose Mourinho takes aim at Man United players after Brighton loss
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie