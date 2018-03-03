Brook makes emphatic return with Rabchenko knockout

KELL BROOK MADE an emphatic return to the ring with a second-round knockout in his first fight at super welterweight against Sergey Rabchenko at Sheffield Arena.

After suffering fractures to both eye sockets in successive defeats against middleweight king Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr, who took his IBF welterweight title in May 2017, Brook moved to 37-2 with a comfortable win.

Following a steady start, the 31-year-old upped his game in round two and caught Rabchenko (29-3) flush with a right-hand uppercut.

Brook pressed forward with impeccable timing and a right hook landed on the Belarusian’s temple and sent him to the canvas, with the referee calling an end to the fight.

“I’m putting everyone on notice. I’m the terminator and I’ll be back. I’m back now and I’m here to stay,” Brook told Sky Sports.

“I was in a dark place at Christmas … my life couldn’t be any better now. I’m just going to get back in the gym.

“I felt very comfortable. I felt relaxed and I felt good in there, I felt strong and stable.”

Brook plans to get back in the ring quickly and said he “absolutely” wants to become a two-weight world champion, though he also intends to agree a fight with Amir Khan.

“I needed to get back to winning ways,” he continued. “The feeling is back again, the confidence has grown. I’ll be fighting in a few weeks and I’ll be back at it.

“Forget about the weight, it’d be Khan [over a title shot]. I think everybody wants to see that fight.”

