  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brook makes emphatic return with Rabchenko knockout

In his first fight at super welterweight, Brook made easy work of defeating Sergey Rabchenko in Sheffield.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 11:57 PM
3 hours ago 1,593 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3884126
Brook returned in style on Saturday night.
Image: Getty Images
Brook returned in style on Saturday night.
Brook returned in style on Saturday night.
Image: Getty Images

KELL BROOK MADE an emphatic return to the ring with a second-round knockout in his first fight at super welterweight against Sergey Rabchenko at Sheffield Arena.

After suffering fractures to both eye sockets in successive defeats against middleweight king Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr, who took his IBF welterweight title in May 2017, Brook moved to 37-2 with a comfortable win.

Following a steady start, the 31-year-old upped his game in round two and caught Rabchenko (29-3) flush with a right-hand uppercut.

Brook pressed forward with impeccable timing and a right hook landed on the Belarusian’s temple and sent him to the canvas, with the referee calling an end to the fight.

“I’m putting everyone on notice. I’m the terminator and I’ll be back. I’m back now and I’m here to stay,” Brook told Sky Sports.

“I was in a dark place at Christmas … my life couldn’t be any better now. I’m just going to get back in the gym.

“I felt very comfortable. I felt relaxed and I felt good in there, I felt strong and stable.”

Brook plans to get back in the ring quickly and said he “absolutely” wants to become a two-weight world champion, though he also intends to agree a fight with Amir Khan.

“I needed to get back to winning ways,” he continued. “The feeling is back again, the confidence has grown. I’ll be fighting in a few weeks and I’ll be back at it.

“Forget about the weight, it’d be Khan [over a title shot]. I think everybody wants to see that fight.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Fresh off a building site, stunning Roy Sheahan completes fairytale win at Last Man Standing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
Salah scores again to send Reds into second as Rafa returns to Anfield
Spurs cement top-four position while Swansea strengthen survival hopes
FOOTBALL
Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory
Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory
PSG have confirmed that Neymar's surgery this weekend was a success
Dramatic 93rd-minute Dybala winner keeps pressure on table-toppers Napoli
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
NEWCASTLE UNITED
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
'Big lies' - Mourinho dismisses reports of Pogba row and talk he wants to leave
ARSENAL
Rodgers living the Hoop dream, but says dreams come to an end amid Arsenal links
Rodgers living the Hoop dream, but says dreams come to an end amid Arsenal links
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
Guardiola backs Henry to enter management after Arsenal thrashing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie