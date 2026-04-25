Edwardstone rolls back the years in Celebration Chase

ALAN KING’S VETERAN Edwardstone won the fourth Grade One contest of his long career in the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown.

But on a day when Dan Skelton was crowned champion trainer for the first time and became the first man to break through the £5 million (€5.8 million) prize-money barrier, his Thistle Ask, who had been such a star all season, suffered what proved a fatal injury in the two-mile feature.

Stablemate Mirabad lost jockey Tristan Durrell in trying to evade Thistle Ask, and with Joseph O’Brien’s Solness not on a going day, JPR One was left in front. He got in tight to the last, however, allowing Edwardstone (11-1) and Tom Cannon the chance to stay on strongly up the hill at the course at which he landed the Tingle Creek in December 2022.

King said, “That has to be one of my most emotional wins. It was very special.

“He’s been in great form, Plumpton sharpened him up (last time), and he had never been so quick in his life. Tom asked if I should rev him up at the start, and I said there is no need, the job was done at Plumpton, and he’s been a different horse since.

Advertisement

“I said to Tom, if you are a couple of lengths off him at the Pond Fence, then we will have a hell of a chance. It’s a wonderful day, and it was tremendous walking back in with him; the crowd were superb. He’s a special horse.

“This is why we do it. There are a lot of down days, but this is right up there with the best. We’ve not had a Grade One for a while, so this is good. Perhaps his Grade One days were behind him, but with no Jonbon today and the tragedy down the back – and I’m sorry for their team – things opened up for us.

“We’re not discussing retirement today, and I might finish before him. He’s been up our hill at home, I would think thousands of times, and he still attacks it every morning.

“That’s why I want to keep going with him, and he’ll tell me when he’s had enough.”

It was the second time this season Edwardstone had rolled back the years, with his ever-loyal pilot pondering if this was the best of all their triumphs in unison.

Cannon said: “The race worked out perfectly, and I’ve ridden him round here so many times, it is always a similar sort of pattern.

“We got to the Pond Fence, I gave him a squeeze, and he’s finished up nicely. I think the race at Plumpton has really stood him in good stead, and we’ve seen the benefit of that today.

“What a servant he’s been, and he’s given me some great days, and this could top the lot of them. It’s a proper story, lots of people follow him, and he got a great cheer coming in. To do it on the last day of the season is a remarkable performance, and Alan King deserves a lot of credit.”

On the incident involving Thistle Ask, a statement from Sandown read: “Thistle Ask sustained an injury in the bet365 Celebration Chase.

“He was assessed on course by Sandown’s specialist veterinary team, and it was decided that the best course of action for the horse’s welfare was for him to be humanely euthanised.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with those who looked after him at home every day and all of his connections.”