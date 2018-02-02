  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 2 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The ball wasn't in the neighbourhood' - De Bruyne slams James McClean tackle attempt

The incident took place in the second-half of West Brom’s Premier League clash against Man City during the week.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Feb 2018, 7:45 AM
3 hours ago 5,600 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3829519
Image: Photojoiner.net
Image: Photojoiner.net

KEVIN DE BRUYNE has slammed James McClean for an attempted tackle in Wednesday’s feisty clash between Manchester City and West Brom, saying the ‘ball wasn’t in the neighbourhood.’

City ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in the end, but much of the attention after the match was on West Brom’s tackling.

Substitute Brahim Diaz was on the end of a strong Matt Phillips challenge five minutes from time which left Pep Guardiola angry.

Phillips only received a booking for his tackle, the same punishment dished out to McClean 22 minutes from time, when he made a robust attempt to bring De Bruyne down on the break.

De Bruyne saw a replay of McClean’s challenge after the game, and he was not particularly impressed with the winger’s conduct.

I didn’t know the tackle was like that,” De Bruyne told reporters. “I’ve just seen it [McClean's attempted tackle]. Let’s just say the ball wasn’t in the neighbourhood.

“The referee told me he didn’t touch me good enough to get the red card, but obviously I told him I saw the guy, I was jumping. I don’t know what they [players making overly-aggressive tackles] are thinking – you can also pull a shirt – that’s more effective than a tackle.

Sometimes it gets frustrating for us. A lot of teams are making a lot of fouls against us. We make a foul, we get a yellow card, I don’t know how it’s possible sometimes. I know sometimes there are tactical fouls, but it’s just the way it is.”

There was plenty to be positive about after the game, however, with debutant Aymeric Laporte’s performance chief among them.

The French centre-back was making his first appearance since joining from Athletic Bilbao for €65million and he fitted in seamlessly, impressing De Bruyne.

“He was very good, yes,” De Bruyne said. “We didn’t give anything away except maybe one chance for [Daniel] Sturridge.

“Defensively we did very well. He needed to come in straight away as [John] Stones got sick in the morning, but he did very well.

“It was perfect for him the way he came in. He was very good on the ball and defensively very solid. He’s going to help us to be better and that’s why we bought him.”

- Omni, with additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Suarez header gives Barcelona the edge in Copa del Rey semi-finals

Gunners rejoice! Ozil signs long-term deal with Arsenal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal's record signing may be robbed of a debut this weekend by illness
Arsenal's record signing may be robbed of a debut this weekend by illness
Conte eager for return to national job says Italian football federation boss
'The ball wasn't in the neighbourhood' - De Bruyne slams James McClean tackle attempt
FRANCE
4 people in critical condition after being shot during clashes between migrants in Calais
4 people in critical condition after being shot during clashes between migrants in Calais
Schmidt trusts in 'the bubble' to shield Ireland's players from serious matters outside
Ian Bailey to face trial in France over Sophie Toscan du Plantier's death
FOOTBALL
Gunners rejoice! Ozil signs long-term deal with Arsenal
Gunners rejoice! Ozil signs long-term deal with Arsenal
Swansea midfielder apologises for 'spying' porn website goal celebration
Fears that swarms of locusts will attack World Cup pitches this summer
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Spurs game not for Alexis Sanchez â Mourinho
Spurs game not for Alexis Sanchez – Mourinho
Mourinho laments 'ridiculous' start as Spurs stun United
As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
IRELAND
'We're trying to be the smartest team out there'
'We're trying to be the smartest team out there'
A mixture of 'excitement and nerves' as Ireland arrive in Paris
'I don't want to be sitting down when I'm older regretting not enjoying it'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie