  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Marmion demands a return to 2016 standard from Connacht players

The scrum-half is frustrated at the inconsistencies in Connacht’s performances through the season, and says the players shoulder the burden for that.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 6 May 2018, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 903 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3992536

CONNACHT SCRUM-HALF Kieran Marmion says that players must shoulder responsibility for Connacht’s struggles this season as the search goes on for a new head coach.

The Ireland international was put in a difficult spot on Thursday as he pitched up as Connacht’s representative at the launch of eir Sport’s Pro14 coverage.

Though news of Keane’s exit broke on Monday evening, the province have been unable to issue official confirmation of his departure, so Marmion had a bit of tip-toeing to do.

“He tried to not change too much, but at the same time bring his own touch,” Marmion said of Keane’s first season while unable to acknowledge it doubled as the Kiwi’s last.

“I think as players we tried as much as we could to get into that, I think we did find it a bit tough at times, but I guess as players we didn’t perform on the pitch so that’s down to us.

I think as players we need to maybe set our standards a bit higher again, maybe look back to what got us success two years ago (when they won the Pro12 title).

“This year we’ve probably performed to a higher standard in some games, like the three inter-pros we won at home, which I don’t think we’ve done before, then in games we would expect ourselves to win, we’ve slipped up in.

“So I think a lot of it is making sure we get that consistency week in, week out and to find how we get there is something that, as players and coaches, we need to address, try to make sure we don’t slip up next year.”

Kieran Marmion eir sport and the Guinness PRO14 have agreed a landmark partnership to broadcast every game for the next three years from the 2018/19 season. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Those inconsistencies, performances that varied wildly from the seven-try win over Leinster or coming close to a win in Bloemfontein to a home loss to Zebre, is what leaves Marmion frustrated as he faces into an empty May schedule while many of his peers are chasing medals.

“A lot of teams this year had new coaches. A lot of it is players making sure they’re on the same page and coaches making sure the players are on the same page. So I guess you can’t really blame anyone there. As players we didn’t perform. Well, in some games…

It is frustrating because we know where we can get to and how well we can play.

“I think it’s probably pretty easy to get up for games when you’re playing the other provinces, they’re pretty personal games, there’s always a lot on the line and we’re on show there, and we’re trying to get into the Irish squad.

“So they’re pretty easy games to get up for and I think those games that we play against Scottish and Italian sides, we have to make sure we find a way to bring the same intensity.

“As a squad again, as coaches, we have to make sure we sit down and find that formula.”

Bundee Aki and Kieran Marmion celebrate after the game Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

There is an opportunity to do just that in the coming weeks as most of the squad remains together in Galway post-season. Clearly the likes of Marmion and Bundee Aki have a tour Down Under to train for, but the rest of the group can train their focus on building towards next season even without a captain and head coach.

“There’s a group of lads who are there in that kind of selection process, but most of the Connacht lads are around for the next two or three weeks doing weights and fitness, so there’s a good few of us around, just keep ticking over.”

“I spoke to Joe yesterday and that’s all we can do, just keep training. Nothing replicates match fitness but there’s nothing we can really do about that so it’s making sure we have training sessions back in Connacht that replicate that as much as possible, that’s what we’re trying to achieve at the moment.”

‘I was sitting at home, probably feeling sorry for myself’: Arnold boosted by Schmidt’s call

‘I’m probably going through the back door’: Ruddock happy in the club game

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Juventus on verge of title as Costa inspires turnaround
Juventus on verge of title as Costa inspires turnaround
Southampton cough up late equaliser against Everton to hand West Brom a lifeline
Pochettino: 'I'm disappointed in our performances in the last few weeks'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs
Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs
After 10 years in the top flight, Stoke City are relegated from the Premier League
Chris Hughton among big-name nominees for Premier League Manager of the Year
EDINBURGH
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
MANCHESTER UNITED
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Jose Mourinho takes aim at Man United players after Brighton loss
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie