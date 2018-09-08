Watch: Kieran Sadlier scores a peach during tasty hat-trick against Longford Town

CORK CITY INFLICTED a 7-0 defeat on Longford Town on Friday to book their place in the FAI Cup semi-finals, a performance which included a hat-trick from Kieran Sadlier.

He scored his first of the three goals in the 23rd minute after sending in a corner to set-up Gearóid Morrissey’s opener three minutes earlier.

Sadlier’s header to open up his own account was a fine effort after he got on the end of a cross from Karl Sheppard.

What a leap! @CorkCity are two to the good against Longford thanks to this terrific Kieran Sadlier goal #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/ygqTlufQ9s — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 7, 2018

He was on target again with 20 minutes remaining of normal time remaining in the second half before scoring a wonder goal from distance to round of his hat-trick.

After gathering the ball in Longford Town territory, Sadlier took on his opponent before crashing the ball home from distance with a superb strike.

What a goal for your hat-trick. An outstanding strike from the game's outstanding player Kieran Sadlier #FAICup #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/wd9WYXDXiH — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 7, 2018

Ronan Coughlan, Josh O’Hanlon and Barry McNamee were the other Cork City players who were on target to make up the seven goals at the City Calling Stadium.

The comprehensive victory keeps John Caulfield’s side on track to defend the Cup as they head for the last four of the competition.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!