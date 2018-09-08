This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 8 September, 2018
Watch: Kieran Sadlier scores a peach during tasty hat-trick against Longford Town

Cork City inflicted a 7-0 defeat on Longford Town to book their spot in the FAI Cup semi-finals.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 10:59 AM
Image: Soccer Republic Twitter Page.
CORK CITY INFLICTED a 7-0 defeat on Longford Town on Friday to book their place in the FAI Cup semi-finals, a performance which included a hat-trick from Kieran Sadlier.

He scored his first of the three goals in the 23rd minute after sending in a corner to set-up Gearóid Morrissey’s opener three minutes earlier.

Sadlier’s header to open up his own account was a fine effort after he got on the end of a cross from Karl Sheppard.

He was on target again with 20 minutes remaining of normal time remaining in the second half before scoring a wonder goal from distance to round of his hat-trick.

After gathering the ball in Longford Town territory, Sadlier took on his opponent before crashing the ball home from distance with a superb strike.

Ronan Coughlan, Josh O’Hanlon and Barry McNamee were the other Cork City players who were on target to make up the seven goals at the City Calling Stadium.

The comprehensive victory keeps John Caulfield’s side on track to defend the Cup as they head for the last four of the competition. 

