Young attacker departs Kildare setup with 3 Leinster club winners making championship squad

Ben McCormack will not be involved with Kildare this year with James Murray part of the Moorefield grup added.

YOUNG FORWARD BEN McCormack has departed the Kildare senior football panel due to work commitments while three players from Leinster club champions Moorefield have been confirmed as part of the Lilywhites setup for the 2018 championship campaign.

McCormack is unable to commit as he has recently commenced his final block release for his electricianâ€™s apprenticeship in Sligo and his college schedule prevents him from travelling back for midweek training sessions. Club commitments from now until May 6th rule McCormack out of weekend sessions which has also been a factor in his departure.

The Sarsfields forward featured six times for Kildare in this seasonâ€™s league, starting in four games. A talented U21 player, who hit 0-5 in the 2016 Leinster final against Dublin, McCormack started in Kildareâ€™s championship exit in a qualifier against Armagh last July.

Eoin Powderly has also stepped away from the squad due to work commitments having recently qualified as a solicitor. The Kilcock player didnâ€™t make an appearance in the league but had featured in the Oâ€™Byrne Cup.

Moorefield, whose All-Ireland club title hopes ended with a loss at the semi-final stage in February to eventual champions Corofin, have three players involved. Kerry native Eanna Oâ€™Connor started in their last league game against Galway as he hit 0-4 with defender Mark Dempsey coming on as a sub in that match.

James Murray, who was an integral member of Moorefieldâ€™s progression in the half-back line, is also involved in Cian Oâ€™Neillâ€™s plans for the season ahead.

Kildare open their Leinster championship campaign against Louth or Carlow on the weekend of May 26th-27th.

Kildare 2018 championship panel

Mark Donnellan (Maynooth) Aaron Oâ€™Neill (Carbury) Peter Kelly (Two Mile House) David Hyland (Athy) Mark HylandÂ (Athy) Mick Oâ€™Grady (Celbridge) Mark Dempsey (Moorefield) Eoin Doyle (Naas) Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge) Johnny Byrne (Allenwood) Cian Oâ€™Donoghue (Clane) Daniel Courtney (Kilcock) Kevin Flynn (Celbridge) James Murray (Moorefield) Kevin Feely (Athy) Tommy Moolick (Leixlip) Fionn Dowling (Suncroft) Paschal ConnellÂ (Athy) Luke Flynn (Johnstownbridge) David Slattery (Confey) Fergal Conway (Celbridge) Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge) Niall KellyÂ (Athy) RuadhÃ¡n Oâ€™GiollÃ¡in (Maynooth) Mark Sherry (Two Mile House) Paddy Brophy (Celbridge) Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge) Neil Flynn (Maynooth) Chris Healy (Two Mile House) Cathal McNally (Johnstownbridge) Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague) Ã‰amonn Callaghan (Naas) Ã‰anna O Connor (Moorefield)

