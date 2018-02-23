6 changes for Kilkenny and 7 for Tipperary ahead of Sunday's Nowlan Park clash

Tipperary boss Michael Ryan and Kilkenny manager Brian Cody will face off on Sunday.

BOTH BRIAN CODY and Michael Ryan have shaken up their starting side ahead of Sunday’s Division 1 hurling league clash between Kilkenny and Tipperary in Nowlan Park.

The home side have brought in six new faces in goalkeeper Darren Brennan, defender Conor Browne, midfield duo James Maher and Liam Blanchfield, and the corner-forward pairing of Richie Leahy and Luke Scanlon.

Conor Delaney and John Donnelly both line out for DCU in tomorrow’s Fitzgibbon Cup final with Padraig Walsh featuring for NUI Maynooth in the Ryan Cup decider. Eoin Murphy, Lester Ryan and Billy Ryan also make way.

Tipperary boss Ryan also has to plan without Fitzgibbon Cup players as Barry Heffernan, Jason Forde and John McGrath are involved with UL. From the side that defeated Wexford last Saturday night, Donagh Maher, Padraic Maher, Paudie Feehan and Noel McGrath also make way.

Into the starting side are Alan Flynn, Tomas Hamill, Seamus Kennedy and Cathal Barrett in the rearguard while there’s a starting debut at centre-forward for Billy McCarthy, a first appearance of this campaign for Niall O’Meara and also a place in attack for Ger Browne.

Kilkenny

1. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

2. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

3. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor O’Shea (Clara)

6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro – captain

7. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

9. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Pat Lyng (Rower-0Inistioge)

13. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge)

14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

15. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

Subs

16. Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge)

17. Ryan Bergin (John Lockes)

18. Lester Ryan (Clara)

19. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

20. Conor Martin (Emeralds)

21. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

22. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

23. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

24. Ollie Walsh (Dicksboro)

Tipperary

1. Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

3. Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy)

4. Sean O’Brien (Newport)

5. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

6. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

7. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Sean Curran (Mullinahone)

11. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

14. Michael Breen (Ballina)

15. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane McDonaghs)

