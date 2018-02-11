  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 12 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three from three for All-Ireland champs Dublin while 2017 runners-up Mayo edge Galway

A full round-up of the weekend’s ladies football league action across the four divisions.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 5:32 PM
6 hours ago 3,743 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3846689
Noelle Healy was named Player of the Match.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Noelle Healy was named Player of the Match.
Noelle Healy was named Player of the Match.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

REIGNING TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football champions Dublin made it three wins from three in the Lidl Ladies National Football League with a one-point win over Cork this weekend.

Elsewhere in the top flight, there was a three-point win for 2017 beaten All-Ireland senior finalists Mayo, while Monaghan and Kerry’s clash was called off and the meeting of Westmeath and Donegal abandoned in the second half due to adverse weather conditions.

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues recorded their first-ever win over six-in-a-row chasing Cork at Croke Park with Olwen Carey bagging two goals and Carla Rowe clocking their third.

The Rebels, led predominantly by Orla Finn, staged a late fightback, coming from eight points down after 40 minutes to just one behind by the full-time whistle.

But despite being held scoreless for the final 20 minutes, Dublin held on to make it three wins from three and secure their top of the table berth in Division 1.

Likewise, Mayo survived a late Galway onslaught at Pearse Stadium to seal their second win of the campaign.

Grace Kelly Mayo's Grace Kelly. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Elaine Murphy pulled off a late, late point-blank save to deny Emma Reaney and ensure victory for her side. First-half goals from Grace Kelly and Sinead Cafferkey had Peter Leahy’s charges in good stead but the Tribeswomen sparked to life in the second period. Mayo’s defence saw the fixture out though.

In Division two, just two of the four fixtures went ahead with Cavan and Waterford recording wins.

The Breffni county and Clare served up a six-goal thriller in tough playing conditions in Doonbeg. Aisling Doonan and Ailish Considine were among the goalscorers at both ends but James Daly’s Cavan ran out 3-10 to 3-5 winners in the end.

Meanwhile, Waterford put Laois to the sword in Ratheniska on a scoreline of 4-10 to 2-5 with the home side falling to their third consecutive Division 2 loss of 2018.

In Division 3, just one game went ahead through the elements. A strong second-half performance saw Wexford to a three-point win over Kildare in Hawkfield.

And in Division 4, there were wins for Carlow, Fermanagh and Antrim.

Aisling Doonan scores a point from a free Cavan's Aisling Doonan. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Results:

Lidl National Football League Division 1

  • Dublin 3-9 Cork 1-14
  • Galway 1-7 Mayo 2-7

Lidl National Football League Division 2

  • Clare 3-5 Cavan 3-10
  • Laois 2-5 Waterford 4-10

Lidl National Football League Division 3

  • Kildare 3-9 Wexford 4-9

Lidl National Football League Division 4

  • Carlow 4-7 Derry 1-4
  • Fermanagh 3-10 Louth 2-5
  • Antrim 5-14 Kilkenny 1-3

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cork finish with 13 men but claim victory over Louth that puts them top of Division 2

Clare’s Jamie Malone sent-off for altercation that left Tipperary selector hospitalised

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool goal hero Salah 'not surprised' he can't stop scoring
Liverpool goal hero Salah 'not surprised' he can't stop scoring
Ritchie strike hands Man United defeat as Magpies record first home win since October
As It Happened: Southampton v Liverpool, Premier League
ITALY
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
IRELAND
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
Step into the archives and look back at the incredible year of 1918
Schmidt's Ireland quietly confident as they move 'in the right direction'
HURLING
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
Kilkenny hurling factory St Kieran's march towards Leinster four-in-a-row
Con and Treacy point the way for Cuala as win over Mellows puts them back in All-Ireland decider
SIX NATIONS
Off the mark! Nerveless Laidlaw kicks Scotland to fightback win over France
Off the mark! Nerveless Laidlaw kicks Scotland to fightback win over France
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
Was this a try? TMO decision denies Wales in their narrow loss against England

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie