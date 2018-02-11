Three from three for All-Ireland champs Dublin while 2017 runners-up Mayo edge Galway

REIGNING TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football champions Dublin made it three wins from three in the Lidl Ladies National Football League with a one-point win over Cork this weekend.

Elsewhere in the top flight, there was a three-point win for 2017 beaten All-Ireland senior finalists Mayo, while Monaghan and Kerry’s clash was called off and the meeting of Westmeath and Donegal abandoned in the second half due to adverse weather conditions.

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues recorded their first-ever win over six-in-a-row chasing Cork at Croke Park with Olwen Carey bagging two goals and Carla Rowe clocking their third.

The Rebels, led predominantly by Orla Finn, staged a late fightback, coming from eight points down after 40 minutes to just one behind by the full-time whistle.

But despite being held scoreless for the final 20 minutes, Dublin held on to make it three wins from three and secure their top of the table berth in Division 1.

Likewise, Mayo survived a late Galway onslaught at Pearse Stadium to seal their second win of the campaign.

Mayo's Grace Kelly. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Elaine Murphy pulled off a late, late point-blank save to deny Emma Reaney and ensure victory for her side. First-half goals from Grace Kelly and Sinead Cafferkey had Peter Leahy’s charges in good stead but the Tribeswomen sparked to life in the second period. Mayo’s defence saw the fixture out though.

In Division two, just two of the four fixtures went ahead with Cavan and Waterford recording wins.

The Breffni county and Clare served up a six-goal thriller in tough playing conditions in Doonbeg. Aisling Doonan and Ailish Considine were among the goalscorers at both ends but James Daly’s Cavan ran out 3-10 to 3-5 winners in the end.

Meanwhile, Waterford put Laois to the sword in Ratheniska on a scoreline of 4-10 to 2-5 with the home side falling to their third consecutive Division 2 loss of 2018.

In Division 3, just one game went ahead through the elements. A strong second-half performance saw Wexford to a three-point win over Kildare in Hawkfield.

And in Division 4, there were wins for Carlow, Fermanagh and Antrim.

Cavan's Aisling Doonan. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Results:

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Dublin 3-9 Cork 1-14

Galway 1-7 Mayo 2-7

Lidl National Football League Division 2

Clare 3-5 Cavan 3-10

Laois 2-5 Waterford 4-10

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Kildare 3-9 Wexford 4-9

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Carlow 4-7 Derry 1-4

Fermanagh 3-10 Louth 2-5

Antrim 5-14 Kilkenny 1-3

