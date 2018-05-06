  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man-of-the-match Dooley powers Lansdowne to Ulster Bank League glory

The Leinster prop was immense as Lansdowne dethroned Cork Con at the Aviva Stadium.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 May 2018, 5:32 PM
8 minutes ago 145 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3997596
Lansdowne captain Ian Prenderville carries hard.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Lansdowne captain Ian Prenderville carries hard.
Lansdowne captain Ian Prenderville carries hard.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Lansdowne 19

Cork Constitution 17

LEINSTER PROP PETER Dooley played a pivotal role as Lansdowne regained the Ulster Bank League Division 1A title with a nail-biting 19-17 final win over Cork Constitution.

Dooley, the 23-year-old man-of-the-match, was a menace at scrum time and carried forcefully in the lead up to Tyrone Moranâ€™s 61st-minute try, which proved to be the match-winning score for Mike Ruddockâ€™s table toppers at a sun-bathed Aviva Stadium.

The victory completed a prized All-Ireland League and Cup double for Lansdowne, who are now three-time league champions (2013, 2015 and 2018).

A valiant Cork Con side missed out on back-to-back league crowns, with Tomas Quinlan crucially missing a 67th minute penalty attempt.

It was three penalties apiece from out-halves Quinlan and Scott Deasy at half-time, Cork Con having the better of the opening quarter but a strong finish from Lansdowne saw Deasy fire over two successive kicks for a 9-9 scoreline.

Second row Brian Hayes cancelled out Deasyâ€™s fourth penalty goal with a well-taken try nearing the hour mark.

However, Lansdowne quickly rumbled up the other end for hooker Moran to reply and Deasyâ€™s conversion remained the difference on the scoreboard right up to referee David Wilkinsonâ€™s final whistle.

Double winners last year, Cork Con were determined to bounce back from their recent Bateman Cup final defeat to Lansdowne.

They were first to settle in todayâ€™s rematch, Hayes, Shane Daly and Luke Cahill spearheading an attack up the left wing and Quinlan knocking over a close-in third-minute penalty.

Scott Deasy with Evan Mintern Scott Deasy and Con's Evan Mintern. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

With Dooley to the fore, Lansdowne won the first scrum against the head, building plenty of pressure in the Con 22 before a couple of offsides allowed Deasy to kick his side level.

Former Lansdowne flanker Joe McSwiney used a Cahill turnover to carry strongly and tee up a well-struck second penalty from Quinlan from further out.

The Con forwards maintained a huge work-rate, with Hayes, Evan Mintern, Ger Sweeney and McSwiney all punching holes before Dooley infringed and Quinlanâ€™s left boot made it 9-3.

Nonetheless, Adam Leavyâ€™s sidestepping run on a kick return got Lansdowne straight back on the front foot, and Minternâ€™s hands in the ruck allowed Deasy to split the posts from just outside the 22.

Individual errors spoiled promising situations for both teams in-and-around the half hour mark, with Alex McHenry knocking on after full-back Dalyâ€™s initial break over halfway and McSwineyâ€™s great hands to combine with Vincent Oâ€™Brien.

Lansdowne had the upper-hand approaching the interval, although a close-range maul was sacked and Mark Oâ€™Keeffe knocked on a poor pass from Alan Bennie.

Ian Fitzpatrick, who came on for the injured Foster Horan, drew a high tackle from Cahill, though, and Deasy landed his toughest kick from the right wing to square things up.

The second half was six minutesâ€™ old when Lansdowneâ€™s powerful scrum won a long-range penalty which Deasy drilled over to move the headquarters club in front for the first time â€” 12-9.

Brian Hayes scores a try Brian Hayes went over for Con in the second half. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Just minutes later, Con were celebrating the finalâ€™s first try. A ground-gaining maul allowed Rob Jermyn to have a cut on the left before workhorse number eight Cahill carried twice closer in, and Jason Higginsâ€™ well-timed pass sent Hayes lunging over in the right corner despite a tackle from Leavy.

Quinlan narrowly missed the conversion but Brian Hickeyâ€™s charges were now enjoying a serious purple patch, turning down a kickable penalty as their forwards displayed enviable grunt and guile with ball in hand.

After loosehead Brendan Quinlan drove up close to the line, and winger Jermyn threatened from a cross-field kick, Tomas Quinlan nailed his fourth successful penalty goal to open up a 17-12 advantage.

That only served to bring the best out of Lansdowne, their captain Ian Prendiville tidying up a loose lineout and a great show of power from the pack, with Dooley batting off defenders, led to Moran expertly spinning out of a tackle to ground the ball. His timely try was converted by Deasy, moving his side back in front and setting up a tense finale.

The frustration was growing for Cork Con as Quinlan was narrowly wide with a 33-metre shot at the posts, and they had nothing to show for a cracking break over halfway from skipper Niall Kenneally. Dooleyâ€™s subsequent rip on Ger Sweeney gained turnover ball for Lansdowne.

The Birr youngster remained a key cog in the Lansdowne set piece, helping them win key scrum penalties in both halves as the clock wound down. Constitution had one final surge from deep in the dying seconds, but a knock-on from the unfortunate Daly signalled the end of the Temple Hill outfitâ€™s gritty title defence.

Lansdowne scorers:
Tries:Â Tyrone Moran
Penalties: Scott Deasy [1 from 1]
Conversions: Scott Deasy [4 from 4]
Cork Con scorers:Tries: Brian Hayes
Conversions: Tomas Quinlan [0 from 1]
Penalties: Tomas Quinlan [4 from 5]

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills; Foster Horan, Harry Brennan, Mark Oâ€™Keeffe, Adam Leavy; Scott Deasy, Alan Bennie; Peter Dooley, Tyrone Moran, Ian Prendiville (capt), Josh Oâ€™Rourke, Jack Dwan, Jack Oâ€™Sullivan, Aaron Conneely, Willie Earle.

Replacements used: Ian Fitzpatrick for Horan (31 mins), Charlie Rock for Bennie (half-time). Not used: James Rael, Ntinga Mpiko, Barry Fitzpatrick, Charlie McMickan, Greg McGrath.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Shane Daly; Liam Oâ€™Connell, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally (capt), Rob Jermyn; Tomas Quinlan, Jason Higgins; Brendan Quinlan, Vincent Oâ€™Brien, Ger Sweeney, Brian Hayes, Conor Kindregan, Evan Mintern, Joe McSwiney, Luke Cahill.

Replacements used: Ross Oâ€™Neill for Mintern (half-time), Gavin Duffy for B Quinlan (63 mins), JJ Oâ€™Neill for Jermyn (66), Gerry Hurley for Higgins (67), Dylan Murphy for Sweeney, Mintern for R Oâ€™Neill (both 77). Not used: Dave McCormack, Aidan Moynihan.

Referee: David Wilkinson (IRFU)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Pro14 rugby set for further expansion into South Africa

â€˜You have to bring your best or youâ€™re going to be embarrassedâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
â€˜If you strip it all back in rugby, itâ€™s who hits who the hardestâ€™
â€˜If you strip it all back in rugby, itâ€™s who hits who the hardestâ€™
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Former Mourinho assistant sacked after three months at Barnsley
Former Mourinho assistant sacked after three months at Barnsley
Tierney flattered by Premier League league interest but 'in no rush' to leave Celtic
City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield celebrate precious point
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
LIVE: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
Cardiff back in the Premier League as Neil Warnock earns record eighth promotion
After 18 months out and 10 operations, Cazorla returns to Arsenal training
EDINBURGH
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
MANCHESTER UNITED
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Jose Mourinho takes aim at Man United players after Brighton loss
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie