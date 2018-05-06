  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pro14 rugby set for further expansion into South Africa

It is understood two more South African sides will enter the competition for the 2019/20 season.

By Steffan Thomas Sunday 6 May 2018, 1:07 PM
1 hour ago 5,672 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3997301
File pic.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GUINNESS PRO14 is poised for further expansion with three more South African sides set to join the competition by the start of the 2020/21 season.

Celtic rugbyâ€™s main tournament grew from 12 teams to 14 for the start of this campaign, South African-based outfits Toyota Cheetahs and Southern Kings heading to the northern hemisphere.

It is understood two more South African sides will enter the Pro14 for the 2019/20 season with another jumping on board for the campaign after.

Natal Sharks are understood to be the first team likely to join the Cheetahs and Kings in taking on sides from Wales, Ireland and Scotland on a regular basis in domestic competition.

The Bulls, Lions and Stormers could all follow suit in the years to come.

South Africaâ€™s franchises have grown increasingly disillusioned with competing in Super Rugby alongside opposition from New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

The South African Rugby Union believe their sides are handicapped due to the different time zones in the competition and the unfair composition of the conferences.

South African rugby has seen its top players leave left, right and centre for lucrative moves to Europe in recent years and it is hoped moving teams to the Pro14 can help stop that trend.

The Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs and the Kings were the two weaker South African sides in Super Rugby, prior to their transfer to the Pro14.

And although the Cheetahs were thrashed 43-8 by the Scarlets in yesterdayâ€™s Pro14 quarter-final, they impressed in their debut European season to reach the last eight.

Pro14 bosses have been heartened by the on-field impact of the Cheetahs and Kings and believe the prospective introduction of the Sharks and further South African sides will significantly increase the quality of the competition and make it more attractive to broadcasters and investors.

Pro14 chief executive Martin Anayi has been tasked with increasing the competitionâ€™s revenue streams, which he has done successfully.

Under Anayi, the Pro14â€™s TV income has risen from Â£12million to somewhere in the region of between Â£20m and Â£30m with a new broadcasting deal seeing paid-for provider Premier Sports taking over the rights for next season.

The imminent introduction of further South African sides has been factored into that three-year contract.

The introduction this season of the Cheetahs and the Kings is also believed to have brought in an extra Â£500,000 per team.

It is believed Super Rugby bosses have drawn up plans for expansion of their own as a contingency plan should the South African franchises head to Europe.

Last week a document published by SANZAARÂ â€“ the body which operates Super Rugby â€” was leaked to the Sydney Morning Herald touting the addition of an American conference to the competition.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sending good wishes to Alex Ferguson and more tweets of the week>

â€˜You have to bring your best or youâ€™re going to be embarrassedâ€™>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steffan Thomas
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
â€˜If you strip it all back in rugby, itâ€™s who hits who the hardestâ€™
â€˜If you strip it all back in rugby, itâ€™s who hits who the hardestâ€™
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
After 18 months out and 10 operations, Cazorla returns to Arsenal training
After 18 months out and 10 operations, Cazorla returns to Arsenal training
Juventus on verge of title as Costa inspires turnaround
Southampton cough up late equaliser against Everton to hand West Brom a lifeline
LEINSTER
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
Munster set up Pro14 semi-final with Leinster after squeezing past Edinburgh
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pochettino: 'I'm disappointed in our performances in the last few weeks'
Pochettino: 'I'm disappointed in our performances in the last few weeks'
Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs
After 10 years in the top flight, Stoke City are relegated from the Premier League
EDINBURGH
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
Watch: Simon Zebo produces moment of magic in last Munster appearance at Thomond Park
As it happened: Munster v Edinburgh, Pro14 playoff

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie