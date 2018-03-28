  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Lazio fall for email scam and pay €2 million instalment to fraudsters for defender - report

Lazio seemingly received an email that appeared to be from the Dutch club Feyenoord asking for the €2 million along with bank account details.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,356 Views 6 Comments
Image: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
Image: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

LAZIO HAVE REPORTEDLY fallen for an email scam and paid €2 million of the final instalment for defender Stefan de Vrij’s transfer from Dutch club Feyenoord to fraudsters.

Italian newspaper Il Tempo reported on Wednesday that hackers with knowledge of the deal tricked the Serie A club into paying the money into the wrong bank account in the Netherlands.

Lazio received an email that appeared to be from the Dutch champions asking for the €2 million along with bank account details, and duly sent the money.

But Feyenoord never received the cash and claim to have no knowledge of the email.

Il Tempo said that the prosecutor looking into the case has tracked down the money to a Dutch bank account, which doesn’t belong to Feyenoord.

The 26-year-old joined Lazio in 2014 for 7.7 million euros after a successful World Cup with the Netherlands but will leave for nothing this summer after failing to extend his contract.

De Vrij has reportedly been targeted by six-time defending champions Juventus with interest also from English clubs Manchester City and Manchester United.

But Gazzetta dello Sport reported the centre-back is ready to sign for Inter Milan on a free transfer this summer.

(C) AFP 2018

'There's no place for this on the football pitch' – Russian fans condemned for monkey chants

England debut for Bournemouth midfielder nets £17,000 betting windfall for his grandad

AFP

