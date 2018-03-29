  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

James ties Michael Jordan's double-digit scoring record as Cavs down Hornets

LeBron finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists last night.

By AFP Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 7:48 AM
1 hour ago 1,269 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3930101
Image: Kent Smith
Image: Kent Smith

CLEVELAND SUPERSTAR LEBRON James matched NBA icon Michael Jordan’s record streak of 866 straight double-digit scoring games Wednesday in leading the Cavaliers to a 118-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

James finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Cavs, who bounced back from a dismal defeat in Miami on Tuesday in which they scored just 79 points.

He hit double digits in the second quarter with an alley-oop dunk off a pass from JR Smith.

“Any time I’m in the same conversation with Mike and other great guys it lets me know I’m doing the right thing,” said James, whose streak began on January 6, 2007.

Jordan put together his streak from 1986-2001.

It was a milestone night for Charlotte’s Kemba Walker as well. With 21 points he surpassed Dell Curry (9,839 points) as the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer.

James said such moments should be savored — even in a losing effort. But he said records aren’t what drive him.

“My motivation is love of the game,” he said.

James said the Cavs had to bounce back after they were stymied by the Heat.

“Miami did a great job of pushing us out of our comfort zone and we wanted to come in here tonight and try to get that back, and we did that,” said James.

Cleveland, who were without Kevin Love after the forward suffered a concussion in Miami, are just half a game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers for third place in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers’ 118-101 victory over the New York Knicks was their eighth straight, their longest winning streak since they won nine in a row from February 12 through March 3, 2003.

Dario Saric led Philadelphia with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, but the 76ers saw All-Star Joel Embiid depart in the first half with what the team called a facial contusion after an accidental collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.

The Sixers initial tests didn’t indicate a concussion, but Embiid was hospitalized after the game, posting a brief video of himself there on Instagram captioned “Not Good”.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns erupted for a career-high 56 points to propel the Timberwolves to a 126-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Timberwolves, who are chasing their first playoff berth since 2004 and who moved up to seventh in the Western Conference with the win and Utah’s 97-94 loss to the Boston Celtics that dropped the Jazz into the eighth and final playoff spot.

“It’s great to have nights like this, but it’s better to be in the playoffs,” said the 22-year-old Towns, who eclipsed the club scoring record of 52 points held by Mo Williams.

But nothing is assured as the regular season hurtles to a finish. The Los Angeles Clippers, ninth in the West, kept the pressure on Minnesota and Utah with a 111-99 victory over the Suns in Phoenix.

The Jazz endured a heart-breaker on their home floor in Salt Lake City.

The Celtics arrived without injured All-Star Al Horford and Marcus Morris as well as Kyrie Irving — who is out for the rest of the regular-season after knee surgery — but came away with an unlikely win thanks to Jaylen Brown’s buzzer-beating three-pointer.

“We’re fighters,” said Boston’s Shane Larkin, who came off the bench to score 10 points. “That’s what we do.”

It was a big night for CJ McCollum in Memphis, where he scored 42 points to lead the lowly Grizzlies to a 108-103 victory over a Portland Trail Blazers team missing star Damian Lillard — who stayed home for the birth of his first child.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Australian cricket scandal: What we know

New York Yankees warned that beer foam art of players could be against the rules

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
'If a top job comes up then I'd imagine he'll be near the top of the list'
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
PREMIER LEAGUE
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'You're not talking about a normal, mortal human'
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
LIONEL MESSI
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that heâs there'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero
Messi admits difficulties in Dybala partnership: He plays like me at Juve
BARCELONA
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie