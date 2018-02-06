  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo star Keegan hits out at 'very dirty' Kerry tackle on team-mate Evan Regan

The Westerners are monitoring a few injury concerns at the moment.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 8:38 AM
2 hours ago 6,521 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3835582
Evan Regan in action on Saturday night.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Evan Regan in action on Saturday night.
Evan Regan in action on Saturday night.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

2016 FOOTBALLER OF the year Lee Keegan has slammed a ‘very dirty tackle’ which has left his Mayo team-mate Evan Regan likely requiring surgery.

During the Westerner’s National Football League Division 1 defeat to Kerry in Castlebar, Regan was forced to leave the pitch nursing a facial injury after an incident involving Ronan Shanahan.

The Kingdom defender was dealt a yellow card at the time, and subsequently given his marching orders for a second bookable offence in his side’s 1-15 to 2-9 win.

The official word from the Mayo camp is that Ballina Stephenites man Regan has sustained a ‘facial bone fracture and concussion injury,’ and Westport defender Keegan confirmed yesterday that he’d be joining him on the sidelines for some time.

“Evan Regan got a bad injury at the weekend, so that could curtail his league campaign again,” he told the media on Monday.

“I thought he was doing ok, I thought he had a good game against Monaghan. Got a bad tackle at the weekend, a very dirty tackle and he had a bad outcome there.

“He’s going to have to try and look after that for a couple of months anyway.

He continued: “A very bad challenge to be honest.

“It was bad now I have to say. I was chatting to him yesterday and he was in a bad way still. I know he got a bit of bad news, he has to get surgery now I think.

“That’s the outcome of that which is unfortunate because again, it was a prime opportunity for him to put his name in there and try get a starting spot for championship. It’s something he’s been trying to do for the last couple of years.

“As I said, he had started well in the league and it’s unfortunate. I think it happened again actually, it happened a few years ago against Kerry where he broke his collarbone as well. Kerry seems to be a bit of a bad omen for him at the moment which is unfortunate.”

Lee Keegan Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Keegan himself expects to return towards the end of the league  following two hip surgeries last November. He’s one of several — Donie Vaughan, Chris Barrett and Seamus O’Shea, among others — out of action.

There were initial fears that Davitts defender Colm Boyle was facing a spell in the sickbay after leaving the field in their campaign opener against Monaghan two weeks ago.

But four-time All-Star Keegan confirmed that all is well, with Boyle coming off the bench against the Kingdom in the 52nd minute on Saturday night.

“I think initial fears were maybe a knee or an ankle injury but it was a severe dead leg,” he explained.

“It flared up quite badly actually after the (Monaghan) game. It didn’t flare up until Monday or Tuesday morning now and he had a lot of bruising on the side of his leg.

“He’s fine, he came on at the weekend for a few minutes but that was a more just a protocol, didn’t want to give him a full game. If he got a hit on that again, he’d be probably looking at longer injury recovery. He’s fine, he’s definitely fine.

“We’re trying to get a lot of guys back from injury. Again, we have a good few there, we’re just trying to maintain and look after lads at the moment. It’s a long year, especially with the new structure of the championship so we need to be very careful with how we use a lot of our senior guys this year.”

Lee Keegan, Jack Guiney, Dotsy O’Callaghan and Jack Barry were speaking at the recent renovation of the Sports Physio Ireland clinic in Dublin 2, fitted out by Ardco Construction. Sports Physio Ireland are experts in sport specific injury management, returning clients to play better than they ever were before. 

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Nearing a return, dealing with illness rumours and how to win that elusive All-Ireland

‘I just shook Pat Gilroy’s hand and wished him well. It was the time to move on’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Adam Lallana completely lost it in a Liverpool U23 game last night
Adam Lallana completely lost it in a Liverpool U23 game last night
Patriots star Tom Brady inspired Spurs talisman Harry Kane
'I am not worried about my job' - 'Winner' Conte unconcerned about Chelsea future
FRANCE
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
Analysis: Ireland switch off at key moments for Thomas' sizzling try
FOOTBALL
Manchester United fans to pay respects for victims of Munich air disaster 60 years on
Manchester United fans to pay respects for victims of Munich air disaster 60 years on
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
'If you can't enjoy Man City's style of play you won't enjoy football' – Rooney
IRELAND
'I'm feeling good and ready to go' - Ireland's Ward back in contention for club
'I'm feeling good and ready to go' - Ireland's Ward back in contention for club
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
There's a new guide for how charities can promote political causes without breaking the rules
SIX NATIONS
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie