Mayo star Keegan hits out at 'very dirty' Kerry tackle on team-mate Evan Regan

2016 FOOTBALLER OF the year Lee Keegan has slammed a ‘very dirty tackle’ which has left his Mayo team-mate Evan Regan likely requiring surgery.

During the Westerner’s National Football League Division 1 defeat to Kerry in Castlebar, Regan was forced to leave the pitch nursing a facial injury after an incident involving Ronan Shanahan.

The Kingdom defender was dealt a yellow card at the time, and subsequently given his marching orders for a second bookable offence in his side’s 1-15 to 2-9 win.

The official word from the Mayo camp is that Ballina Stephenites man Regan has sustained a ‘facial bone fracture and concussion injury,’ and Westport defender Keegan confirmed yesterday that he’d be joining him on the sidelines for some time.

“Evan Regan got a bad injury at the weekend, so that could curtail his league campaign again,” he told the media on Monday.

“I thought he was doing ok, I thought he had a good game against Monaghan. Got a bad tackle at the weekend, a very dirty tackle and he had a bad outcome there.

“He’s going to have to try and look after that for a couple of months anyway.

He continued: “A very bad challenge to be honest.

“It was bad now I have to say. I was chatting to him yesterday and he was in a bad way still. I know he got a bit of bad news, he has to get surgery now I think.

“That’s the outcome of that which is unfortunate because again, it was a prime opportunity for him to put his name in there and try get a starting spot for championship. It’s something he’s been trying to do for the last couple of years.

“As I said, he had started well in the league and it’s unfortunate. I think it happened again actually, it happened a few years ago against Kerry where he broke his collarbone as well. Kerry seems to be a bit of a bad omen for him at the moment which is unfortunate.”

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Keegan himself expects to return towards the end of the league following two hip surgeries last November. He’s one of several — Donie Vaughan, Chris Barrett and Seamus O’Shea, among others — out of action.

There were initial fears that Davitts defender Colm Boyle was facing a spell in the sickbay after leaving the field in their campaign opener against Monaghan two weeks ago.

But four-time All-Star Keegan confirmed that all is well, with Boyle coming off the bench against the Kingdom in the 52nd minute on Saturday night.

“I think initial fears were maybe a knee or an ankle injury but it was a severe dead leg,” he explained.

“It flared up quite badly actually after the (Monaghan) game. It didn’t flare up until Monday or Tuesday morning now and he had a lot of bruising on the side of his leg.

“He’s fine, he came on at the weekend for a few minutes but that was a more just a protocol, didn’t want to give him a full game. If he got a hit on that again, he’d be probably looking at longer injury recovery. He’s fine, he’s definitely fine.

“We’re trying to get a lot of guys back from injury. Again, we have a good few there, we’re just trying to maintain and look after lads at the moment. It’s a long year, especially with the new structure of the championship so we need to be very careful with how we use a lot of our senior guys this year.”

