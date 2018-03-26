  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A reality check' for Leinster as Cullen switches the focus to two-time European champions

The province suffered just their third defeat of the season to the Ospreys on Saturday night.

By Rob Cole Monday 26 Mar 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,742 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3923792
Leinster now face into a big week with Saracens to come on Easter Sunday.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Leinster now face into a big week with Saracens to come on Easter Sunday.
Leinster now face into a big week with Saracens to come on Easter Sunday.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

MORE SILVERWARE MAY be uppermost in the minds of Leinster fans after watching Ireland win the Grand Slam, but Leo Cullen isn’t going to count his chickens as the business end of the season comes sharply into focus.

A Guinness Pro14 and Champions Cup double is still on the cards for Leinster, but the physical reminder dished out by Alun Wyn Jones’ Ospreys team in their 32-18 victory over the Conference B leaders was proof enough for Cullen that his squad needs to refocus this week ahead of the Champions Cup quarter-final clash with reigning champions Saracens.

“It was a bit of a reality check for some of our guys because it was a tough, physical contest. We came off second best in too many of those contact areas,” said Cullen.

“It definitely gave us a good grounding ahead of next week and showed us the level we need to get to. We saw Ospreys play against Saracens in the Champions Cup in the drawn game at the Liberty and we know Saracens are going to be another physical team.

“We watched a little bit of their game against Quins and it is going to be a great challenge for our players to get back to that level. There is a hell of a lot at stake next week.

“Any thoughts of a league and cup double are miles away. Where we are at the moment is that this week we are taking on the two-time champions of Europe.

“It is hard to look past that at the moment. At least we have an eight day lead into that game and it is important for the guys to recover well and prepare well for next week because it is an unbelievable challenge for us.

Leo Cullen Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

“It sounds as though it will be a great crowd at the Aviva and we will certainly need every little bit we can get out of them against a team like the Saracens. There is a real focus in the group and the players will re-set their goals this week and assess what they want to get out of the season — it is a big week for us.”

Fergus McFadden and Noel Reid will have to undergo the back to play protocols after leaving the field with head knocks in the first quarter at the Liberty Stadium, while Dave Kearney will be treated for a left shoulder injury that restricted his game time to a mere 11 minutes in an extremely physical tussle against the Welsh region.

Victory would have secured qualification for the Pro14 play-offs with three games to play for Cullen’s men, but there shouldn’t be any problem in them holding onto their three-point lead at the top of Conference B with home games against the Italian duo, Benetton Rugby and Zebre, followed by a trip to Galway to meet Connacht.

“We would have liked to have pushed on a bit after seeing the Scarlets lose to Munster and create a bit more of a gap, because it is getting very tight at the top. There is a huge amount to play for before the end of the season and it is going to be a busy time for our medical department,” admitted Cullen.

“There were a few head knocks and we will look to get them back into things via the graduated return to play policy. Dave Kearney took a bang to his shoulder and was in a degree of discomfort, so we will have to see how he comes through.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Looking back now, I made the right decision as playing for Con helped shape my career’

Former Wales and Lions prop Adam Jones to retire at the end of the season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rob Cole
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Liverpool and Arsenal target Lemar issues come-and-get-me plea
Liverpool and Arsenal target Lemar issues come-and-get-me plea
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
AUSTRALIA
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
First direct Australia-Europe scheduled flight touches down in Heathrow after 17 hours
LEINSTER
'A reality check' for Leinster as Cullen switches the focus to two-time European champions
'A reality check' for Leinster as Cullen switches the focus to two-time European champions
Farrell 'touch and go' for Saracens' showdown with Leinster after quad injury
Tipuric masterclass inspires Ospreys to emphatic win over wounded Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger: I will accept 'consequences' of Arsenal crisis if results continue to slip
Wenger: I will accept 'consequences' of Arsenal crisis if results continue to slip
Tuchel turns down Bayern job amid talks to replace Wenger at Arsenal - reports
Guardiola will stop training for 10 minutes if you lose the ball – City youngster

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie