Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash

The Champions Cup finalists haven’t broken the 18,000-mark at the RDS yet this season, but the Pro14 semi-final is expected to be packed out.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 10 May 2018, 12:12 PM
5 minutes ago 73 Views
http://the42.ie/4004055
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE TODAY announced a small increase to the capacity of the RDS with 630 seats added to the venue ahead of their Pro14 semi-final clash with Munster next Saturday.

The province say the additional capacity comes as a result of ‘huge demand’ and the temporary extra seats on the North and South Stands (behind the goalposts) will bring capacity ‘just shy of 19,000′.

This season, the high attendance mark at the RDS (as per the province’s website) was the 17,373 for January’s visit of Ulster.

League encounters against Munster are routinely brought to the Aviva Stadium and attract attendances exceeding 40,000. The largest crowd recorded at the RDS since the 19,100 at the 2016 Pro12 final came with the visit of Ulster and Connacht last season when the province recorded 18,200 sales on both occasions.

“As expected the demand for this game from our season ticket holders and wider supporter base has been huge and we were keen to meet that demand as best we could,” says head of commercial and marketing, Kevin Quinn.

“We have seen how special a place the RDS can be for games like these and in particular for inter-provincial games and we were keen that we accommodated as many supporters as possible and in doing so, help make the RDS a cauldron of noise for Leo and the team.”

Tickets can be bought at LeinsterRugby.ie or via Ticketmaster.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

