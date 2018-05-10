  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Danny Cipriani recalled as England announce 34-man squad for tour of South Africa

Eddie Jones has named his squad.

By AFP Thursday 10 May 2018, 9:53 AM
53 minutes ago 1,430 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4003632
Cipriani in action in 2015.
Image: Adam Davy
Cipriani in action in 2015.
Cipriani in action in 2015.
Image: Adam Davy

DANNY CIPRIANI’S THREE years in the England wilderness came to an end as he was recalled by coach Eddie Jones today for next month’s tour of South Africa.

The Wasps fly-half, regarded as one of the most talented English players of his generation, has not played for England since he build-up to the 2015 World Cup — when Stuart Lancaster was the Red Rose coach.

Cipriani’s stop-start international career has been interrupted by injuries, while his occasionally colourful off-field lifestyle has not endeared him to several England coaches.

But the 30-year-old has been in fine form for Wasps this season and he now has the chance to add to a tally of 14 Tests caps, the first won back in 2008, after persuading Australian coach Jones to include him in a 34-man squad for a three-Test series against the Springboks in June.

Hurricanes captain Brad Shields, set to join Wasps, was one of seven uncapped players in Jones’s squad despite being midway through the Super Rugby season.

With regular skipper Dylan Hartley still recovering from concussion, Saracens centre Owen Farrell has been appointed England captain for the tour, while the like likes of Danny Care, James Haskell and Dan Cole have been rested.

England head to South Africa on the back of a miserable end to their Six Nations which saw them lose successive matches to Scotland, France and Grand Slam champions Ireland — their worst run under Jone since the former Wallaby and Japan boss took over after their first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.

While England have won Tests in South Africa, they’ve yet to win a series there.

Indeed they’ve only been successful in 23 percent of their matches against the Springboks in South Africa, with the last win coming in Bloemfontein in 2000.

“Our tour to South Africa will be the most exciting challenge for us as a group since 2016,” said Jones in a Rugby Football Union statement.

“We have an opportunity to create some history next month and win the Test series, something no England side has done before,” he added.

But although South Africa are traditionally one of rugby union’s strongest nations, the Springboks suffered a woeful couple of seasons under former coach Allister Coetzee.

There is optimism, however, that new boss Rassie Erasmus can spark a revival ahead of next year’s World Cup in Japan.

England squad

Backs

Mike Brown (Harlequins)
Elliot Daly (Wasps)
Nathan Earle (Saracens)
Jonny May (Leicester)
Denny Solomona (Sale)
Danny Cipriani (Wasps)
Owen Farrell (Saracens, capt)
George Ford (Leicester)
Alex Lozowski (Saracens)
Cameron Redpath (Sale)
Dan Robson (Wasps)
Henry Slade (Exeter)
Ben Spencer (Saracens)
Ben Te’o (Worcester)
Ben Youngs (Leicester)

Forwards

Tom Curry (Sale)
Ben Earl (Saracens)
Jonny Hill (Exeter)
Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)
Maro Itoje (Saracens)
Joe Launchbury (Wasps)
Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)
Brad Shields (Hurricanes/Wasps)
Sam Simmonds (Exeter)
Billy Vunipola (Saracens)
Jack Willis (Wasps)
Mark Wilson (Newcastle)
Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter)
Ellis Genge (Leicester)
Jamie George (Saracens)
Joe Marler (Harlequins)
Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)
Mako Vunipola (Saracens)
Harry Williams (Exeter)

Fixtures (all 16:05 GMT kick-off)

  • 9 June: South Africa v England, 1st Test, Johannesburg.
  • 16 June: South Africa v England, 2nd Test, Bloemfontein.
  • 23 June: South Africa v England, 3rd Test, Cape Town.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Our whole thing was that we’ve got to have the same attitude as Donnacha’

Machenaud blow a major one for Racing’s Champions Cup hopes against Leinster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
FOOTBALL
'To achieve the top four is a massive achievement. The next thing is to win a trophy'
'To achieve the top four is a massive achievement. The next thing is to win a trophy'
'The Premier League has voted against VAR and it is upsetting. It destroys me'
'I can't believe we survived' - Wagner shocked by Huddersfield feat
LEINSTER
Machenaud blow a major one for Racing's Champions Cup hopes against Leinster
Machenaud blow a major one for Racing's Champions Cup hopes against Leinster
Lingering concern over McGrath could change Leinster selection picture
Lowe set to return for Leinster for Champions Cup final in Bilbao
HURLING
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer
'The best in the country' and 'fickle' - the life of a Cork hurler
ALEX FERGUSON
Positive news as Sir Alex Ferguson 'no longer needs intensive care'
Positive news as Sir Alex Ferguson 'no longer needs intensive care'
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie