  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 12 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We need to make sure we don’t slip up again': Cullen demands Leinster response against Scarlets

Leinster were denied a 10th straight win by a late Mark Bennett try in Edinburgh.

By Lewis Stuart Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 12:20 PM
11 hours ago 8,348 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3845010
Barry Daly scores what felt lik
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Barry Daly scores what felt lik
Barry Daly scores what felt lik
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

FRUSTRATION WAS THE overriding emotion for Leinster coach Leo Cullen after he watched his men have victory stolen from them by Edinburgh at Myreside.

The eastern province dominated possession and territory on their latest visit to the Scottish capital. However, having gifted Edinburgh two first half tries before they scored a third more than two minutes into injury time before the break, Leinster then conceded two more in the second half when they failed to deal with chips over their defensive line, the second of them turned out to be a match-winner from Mark Bennett.

“We had plenty of chances during the course of the game,” said Cullen.

“We scored some good tries, but we gifted them some easy opportunities, a charge-down and then having the ball stripped out which led to two tries and kept Edinburgh in the game. They were always there, we couldn’t quite shake them off, so it’s disappointing the way it ended.”

Edinburgh players celebrate Murray McCallum's try Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

While Leinster are harder hit than most by international demands during the Six Nations Championship, Cullen noted that they had done well during the corresponding period last year, so was making no excuses.

“We understand it’s a tough challenge coming over here when we’re missing a lot of players but there’s so many things we can get better at and sometimes you’ve got to go through that,” said the former international lock.

It’s difficult coming off a break, you’re never too sure what level of cohesion you have going into games. It’s a huge block of games for us and this block last year we won four games, so we need to make sure we don’t slip up again.

“Huge focus and attention now goes onto next week’s game against Scarlets who are top of our Conference. We’ll see how they go against Treviso (today) which will be a tricky task for them as well, then we play Kings, then Scarlets again, so meeting them twice in three weeks those are huge games.

“We’re very frustrated with how we went tonight. There are a lot of aspects of performance that could have been better. We’ve got a lot of young boys coming into the team and sometimes they have to go through that process. It’s frustrating but they’ll be better for it in the end.”

Jono Gibbes: ‘The scoreboard looks good but there was a hell of a lot of effort that went into getting that’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lewis Stuart

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool goal hero Salah 'not surprised' he can't stop scoring
Liverpool goal hero Salah 'not surprised' he can't stop scoring
Ritchie strike hands Man United defeat as Magpies record first home win since October
As It Happened: Southampton v Liverpool, Premier League
ITALY
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
IRELAND
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
Step into the archives and look back at the incredible year of 1918
Schmidt's Ireland quietly confident as they move 'in the right direction'
HURLING
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
Kilkenny hurling factory St Kieran's march towards Leinster four-in-a-row
Con and Treacy point the way for Cuala as win over Mellows puts them back in All-Ireland decider
SIX NATIONS
Off the mark! Nerveless Laidlaw kicks Scotland to fightback win over France
Off the mark! Nerveless Laidlaw kicks Scotland to fightback win over France
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
Was this a try? TMO decision denies Wales in their narrow loss against England

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie