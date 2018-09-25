Long-serving St Pat's manager Liam Buckley resigns after seven years in charge

Buckley had been in charge for seven years.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced the departure of long-serving manager Liam Buckley ‘by mutual consent’, with the Dublin club currently sitting sixth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The 58-year-old had been in charge at Richmond Park since December 2011, and guided the Saints to a league title, an FAI Cup and two EA Sports Cup crowns, but budget cuts in recent years has seen them fall behind the likes of Dundalk and Cork City.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Bohemians was the Saints’ 15th loss of the campaign, and in a short statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Pat’s confirmed Buckley’s exit.

“Club chairman Garrett Kelleher would like to thank Liam for his numerous successes during his time here over the past number of years and in particular for bringing his brand of free flowing and passing football to St Pat’s, which has brought much entertainment and enjoyment to those who witnessed it,” it read.

“On his part, Liam would like to thank all involved with St Pat’s for the support given to him during his seven year reign and wishes the club the best of luck in the future.”

St Pat’s are due to face Shelbourne in the Leinster Senior Cup final on Friday evening.

