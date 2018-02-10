  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He was popular with everyone': Man United to honour Liam Miller tomorrow

Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to the former United midfielder.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 6:00 PM
5 hours ago 9,576 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3845539
Miller was unveiled as a Man United player alongside Alan Smith back in July 2004.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Miller was unveiled as a Man United player alongside Alan Smith back in July 2004.
Miller was unveiled as a Man United player alongside Alan Smith back in July 2004.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED manager Sir Alex Ferguson has sent his deepest sympathies to the family of Liam Miller after the ex-Ireland midfielder passed away on Friday.

Ferguson brought Miller to Old Trafford in 2004 after the Cork native had impressed for Celtic in the Champions League and went on to feature 22 times for United.

Alongside fellow new signing Alan Smith, the Irish international was presented to the media by Ferguson in July 2004 and made his debut a month later when coming on as a substitute in a Champions League qualifier away to Dinamo Bucharest.

“I am very sad to hear that Liam has died,” Ferguson said. ”He was a good professional, who served our club in an excellent manner. He was a quiet, unassuming young man and was popular with everyone at Carrington.

“On behalf of all my staff who worked with Liam at the time, we send our deepest sympathy to his family.”

Miller scored twice for United during his two years at Old Trafford, away to Crewe in his first season and then at home to Barnet during the 2005/06 campaign.

He spent the majority of that season on loan at Leeds and then left United permanently in August 2006 after signing a three-year deal with Sunderland, managed at the time by Roy Keane.

Soccer - Carling Cup - Quarter Final - Manchester United v Arsenal Source: EMPICS Sport

“Terribly sad to hear the news of Liam Miller passing away. Liam was at United when I first signed. Same age as me. So very sad. Thoughts and prayers with his friends and family,” club captain Michael Carrick said.

Former team-mate Louis Saha tweeted: “Devastating news about Liam Miller. He always had a nice smile on his face. All my prayers go to his family and friends. Rest In Peace.”

In memory of Miller, Man United players will wear black armbands during Sunday’s Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Seamus Coleman suffers muscle injury in Everton’s win over Palace

Hernandez on the mark as West Ham end winless run to ease pressure on Moyes

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Hernandez on the mark as West Ham end winless run to ease pressure on Moyes
Match-winner Kane is 'a blessing and our future', says Pochettino
DUBLIN
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
ITALY
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
'Keith Earls has gotten a little bit older, he hasn’t gotten any slower' -- Schmidt
Outlook on Henshaw not promising but SOB closes in on Ireland return
FOOTBALL
Kane header settles London derby to lift Spurs into third
Kane header settles London derby to lift Spurs into third
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
IRELAND
Ireland's attack on top, Larmour's first cap and barnstorming Bundee
Ireland's attack on top, Larmour's first cap and barnstorming Bundee
Earls excellence and all the player ratings from Ireland's big win over Italy
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie