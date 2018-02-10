'He was popular with everyone': Man United to honour Liam Miller tomorrow

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED manager Sir Alex Ferguson has sent his deepest sympathies to the family of Liam Miller after the ex-Ireland midfielder passed away on Friday.

Ferguson brought Miller to Old Trafford in 2004 after the Cork native had impressed for Celtic in the Champions League and went on to feature 22 times for United.

Alongside fellow new signing Alan Smith, the Irish international was presented to the media by Ferguson in July 2004 and made his debut a month later when coming on as a substitute in a Champions League qualifier away to Dinamo Bucharest.

“I am very sad to hear that Liam has died,” Ferguson said. ”He was a good professional, who served our club in an excellent manner. He was a quiet, unassuming young man and was popular with everyone at Carrington.

“On behalf of all my staff who worked with Liam at the time, we send our deepest sympathy to his family.”

Miller scored twice for United during his two years at Old Trafford, away to Crewe in his first season and then at home to Barnet during the 2005/06 campaign.

He spent the majority of that season on loan at Leeds and then left United permanently in August 2006 after signing a three-year deal with Sunderland, managed at the time by Roy Keane.

Source: EMPICS Sport

“Terribly sad to hear the news of Liam Miller passing away. Liam was at United when I first signed. Same age as me. So very sad. Thoughts and prayers with his friends and family,” club captain Michael Carrick said.

Former team-mate Louis Saha tweeted: “Devastating news about Liam Miller. He always had a nice smile on his face. All my prayers go to his family and friends. Rest In Peace.”

In memory of Miller, Man United players will wear black armbands during Sunday’s Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

