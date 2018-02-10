  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 10 February, 2018
Seamus Coleman suffers muscle injury in Everton's win over Palace

The Ireland captain will have a scan tomorrow.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 5:34 PM
6 hours ago 6,524 Views 4 Comments
Coleman played 45 minutes before being replaced.
Image: Nick Potts

SEAMUS COLEMAN WILL have a scan on a muscle injury he sustained in Everton’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Ireland captain was replaced at half-time and the injury will be assessed further on Sunday, with Everton boss Sam Allardyce confirming post-match that the problem is not related to the broken leg he suffered last year.

Coleman was playing just his second first-team game back after being sidelined for 10 months having suffering a horror leg break during Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Wales last March.

The 29-year-old departed with the score at 0-0 this afternoon before the home side struck twice in the space of six minutes through Gylfi Sigurdsson and Oumar Niasse to take control early in the second half.

And Tom Davies’ 75th-minute strike put the seal on the victory in a welcome tonic for a team hammered 5-1 by the Gunners in north London last time out, Palace pulling one back from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining via Luka Milivojevic.

Palace keenly felt the absence of injured star Wilfried Zaha, as debutant Alexander Sorloth worked hard but struggled to make an impact in attack following his arrival from Midtjylland.

Roy Hodgson watched on as Wayne Rooney, his captain during the pair’s time together with the national team, excelled pulling the strings in an unfamiliar deep midfield role, Everton winning for just the second time in nine league matches to sit ninth in the table.

Having enjoyed a sharp upturn in form following Hodgson’s arrival in September, Palace are now winless in four league games and, in the absence of Zaha for up to a month due to a knee injury, remain at risk of being dragged back into a battle against relegation.

Meanwhile, Ki Sung-yueng kept Swansea City’s great escape going under Carlos Carvalhal with a decisive late strike in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Burnley.

The South Korea international produced the only moment of quality with nine minutes remaining at the Liberty Stadium, his low effort creeping past Nick Pope to extend Burnley’s winless run to 10 matches.

