Saturday 10 February, 2018
Match-winner Kane is 'a blessing and our future', says Pochettino

The Spurs boss was once again delighted with his striker’s match-winning performance after the victory against Arsenal

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 3:38 PM
8 hours ago 4,902 Views 32 Comments
Harry Kane scored a second-half winner against Arsenal on Saturday.
TOTTENHAM BOSS MAURICIO Pochettino described Harry Kane as “a blessing and our future” after his winner in Saturday’s clash with Arsenal.

The striker scored his seventh goal in Premier League north London derbies to seal a 1-0 win for Spurs at Wembley.

Kane has now scored in four consecutive home league games against the Gunners and has 23 goals in the top flight in another hugely impressive season.

The England international continues to be linked with moves to some of Europe’s top clubs like Real Madrid, but Pochettino appears hopeful he will stay at the club for years to come.

“He’s a blessing and he’s our future,” he told BT Sport. “It’s amazing, all that he’s achieving. We’re so happy and so proud he’s in our side.”

Kane’s 49th-minute header came after a turgid first half, and Spurs missed a number of good chances to extend their lead as they continued to dominate.

“They were so compact. It was difficult to break them down,” Pochettino said.

“In the second half, with the same shape, they tried to do the same but we were much better, moved the ball quick, started to find space and create problems and after 20 minutes of the second half it should be 3-0.

“I’m so happy. An amazing effort. Three massive games, United, Liverpool and Arsenal, and the performance was amazing.”

The Spurs boss was pleased with his side’s improvement after the break and is thrilled to have taken seven points from consecutive league games against Manchester United, Liverpool and the Gunners.

Kane, who missed two clear headers either side of his goal, was also delighted to see out the victory after Alexandre Lacazette spurned two late opportunities to equalise.

“It was nice to score. I had a few headers in the game so it was nice to see that one go in,” Kane said.

“I thought we deserved it, we should have finished it off but we’ll take the one-nil.

“It’s a north London derby, I look forward to these games. It was a great performance from the team and thankfully I was there to put one away.

“We always know that, if we keep playing, keep playing, the chances will come. We should have finished it off, we had three or four clear-cut chances.

“We’ve had tough fixtures with United, Liverpool and Arsenal in a row and seven points from those games is fantastic. We’ve got to build on it.”

Kane header settles London derby to lift Spurs into third

Sammon of College scores again – but Forrest hattrick fires Celtic into quarter-finals

