  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hernandez on the mark as West Ham end winless run to ease pressure on Moyes

Meanwhile, Charlie Adam missed a late penalty as Stoke spurned the chance to earn three massive points.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 5:12 PM
6 hours ago 3,552 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3845489
Image: Daniel Hambury
Image: Daniel Hambury

WEST HAM BATTLED to their first Premier League win in nearly a month as in-form Javier Hernandez and the returning Marko Arnautovic secured a 2-0 triumph over Watford at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Speculation this week has suggested West Ham’s faith in David Moyes has been shaken by the 3-1 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion last time out, but the club publicly backed him and his players eased matters by ending a run of three successive games without a victory.

After initially looking shaky, Moyes will have been particularly impressed with how his side responded and swiftly took charge in the first half, creating a few decent chances and seeing a Hernandez effort disallowed for offside.

The Mexico international was decisive in legitimate fashion just before half-time, though, heading in for his third goal in four Premier League appearances.

Watford became a better attacking threat out of necessity in the second half and the match opened up – Gerard Deulofeu having their best chance with a long-range free-kick which tested Adrian.

Javi Gracia’s men piled the pressure on at times, but poor defending late on allowed Arnautovic – playing for the first time since January 20 due to a hamstring injury – to wrap things up and move the Hammers on to 30 points, level with their visitors.

Buoyed by their unlikely thrashing of the champions, Watford started brightly and nearly took an early lead after eight minutes – Adrian Mariappa forcing Adrian into a smart save with a header from Jose Holebas’ cross.

But any early promise quickly vanished, as West Ham woke up.

Arnautovic dribbled past three defenders and eventually squeezed the ball through to Joao Mario, who shot at Orestis Karnezis from a tight angle with 11 minutes played.

West Ham United v Watford - Premier League - London Stadium Source: Steven Paston

Set-pieces appeared to be a weakness of Watford’s, though they were bailed out by Hernandez straying just offside when converting Joao Mario’s delivery in the 32nd minute.

Another Joao Mario free-kick caused trouble soon after, picking out James Collins whose header found Arnautovic, only for Karnezis to pull off a desperate save.

But Karnezis could do nothing to keep Hernandez at bay in the 38th minute, as the Mexican nodded into the bottom-right corner following Michail Antonio’s brilliant run and cross.

Watford’s need for an equaliser meant more gaps appeared in their defence, but West Ham failed to exploit them with their final pass letting them down on several occasions.

The hosts had to rely on Adrian to keep them ahead just before the hour, as the goalkeeper palmed away Deulofeu’s 30-yard free-kick.

West Ham should have finished Watford off 18 minutes from time, but Hernandez failed to square to Arnautovic after a darting run into the area and Karnezis managed to halt the striker.

But Arnautovic was presented with a chance soon after and he took full advantage to end Watford’s chances, slamming in from close range after Sebastian Prodl’s clearance ricocheted right to the attacker.

Meanwhile, Mat Ryan made a stunning last-gasp penalty save from Charlie Adam as Stoke City missed the chance to move out of the Premier League bottom three in a pulsating 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - bet365 Stadium Source: Martin Rickett

Jese Rodriguez was pushed in the area by Dale Stephens in the 88th minute at the bet365 Stadium and reacted angrily after not being allowed to take the spot-kick.

And the forward’s mood will hardly have improved when Ryan flung himself to his right to keep out Adam’s effort from 12 yards, Lewis Dunk pulling off a superb tackle to prevent the Scot tapping in the rebound.

Incredibly, substitute Anthony Knockaert then came to Brighton’s rescue by clearing Mame Biram Diouf’s header off the line from Adam’s corner in a frantic ending.

The dramatic conclusion came after Jose Izquierdo – a scorer in the reverse fixture that finished 2-2 – had given Brighton a first-half lead with a goal that would not have looked out of place had Barcelona scored it.

Xherdan Shaqiri levelled in the second half with a brilliantly precise finish, but Adam’s failure to make the most of Stoke’s late opportunity means they stay 18th, with Brighton three points above.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Match-winner Kane is ‘a blessing and our future’, says Pochettino

Sammon of College scores again – but Forrest hattrick fires Celtic into quarter-finals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Hernandez on the mark as West Ham end winless run to ease pressure on Moyes
Match-winner Kane is 'a blessing and our future', says Pochettino
DUBLIN
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
ITALY
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
'Keith Earls has gotten a little bit older, he hasn’t gotten any slower' -- Schmidt
Outlook on Henshaw not promising but SOB closes in on Ireland return
FOOTBALL
Kane header settles London derby to lift Spurs into third
Kane header settles London derby to lift Spurs into third
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
IRELAND
Ireland's attack on top, Larmour's first cap and barnstorming Bundee
Ireland's attack on top, Larmour's first cap and barnstorming Bundee
Earls excellence and all the player ratings from Ireland's big win over Italy
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie