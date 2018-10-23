This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dunne and Egan ratified as Liam Sheedy assembles Tipperary backroom team for 2019

Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan have been ratified as coaches for the Tipperary senior hurlers.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 10:41 PM
36 minutes ago 1,604 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4302103
Sheedy led Tipperary to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship in 2010.
Image: Cathal Noonan
Sheedy led Tipperary to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship in 2010.
Sheedy led Tipperary to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship in 2010.
Image: Cathal Noonan

THE TIPPERARY COUNTY board have ratified the appointment of former All-Ireland winning captain Tommy Dunne and former inter-county player and Kiladangan native Darragh Egan as coaches within Liam Sheedy’s backroom team.

Sheedy has returned to the position of Tipperary senior hurling manager, eight years after leading the Premier County to the Liam MacCarthy Cup against Kilkenny in 2010.

Paddy O’Brien (physio) and Cairbre O Caireallan (strength and conditioning) will also form part of Sheedy’s management team in 2019.

Michael Ryan, Declan Fanning, John Madden and Conor Stakelum stepped down together in August after three years in charge, following Tipperary’s Championship exit in the Munster round-robin series last summer.

A lengthy meeting of the Tipperary GAA County Board on Tuesday night at Thurles Sarsfield GAA club concluded with Sheedy’s new backroom team being finalised for next year, with one more selector due to be added.

Tuesday’s meeting also saw Liam Kearns add Martin Horgan and Paudie Kissane to his Tipperary senior football management team for 2019. 

Kearns committed to a fourth year in charge back in July. He led the county to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016, but suffered a heavy Munster semi-final defeat against Cork this past summer.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    Boost for Man United and Juve as Valencia held by Young Boys
    Mourinho walks half a mile to Old Trafford as Man United bus stuck in traffic again
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    'Men against teenagers - as 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing': Juve's Euro lesson to United
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Exquisite David Silva finish helps inspire Man City to comfortable Champions League victory
    Exquisite David Silva finish helps inspire Man City to comfortable Champions League victory
    Around 20 injured in escalator incident ahead of Champions League clash
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie