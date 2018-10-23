Dunne and Egan ratified as Liam Sheedy assembles Tipperary backroom team for 2019

Sheedy led Tipperary to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship in 2010.

THE TIPPERARY COUNTY board have ratified the appointment of former All-Ireland winning captain Tommy Dunne and former inter-county player and Kiladangan native Darragh Egan as coaches within Liam Sheedy’s backroom team.

Sheedy has returned to the position of Tipperary senior hurling manager, eight years after leading the Premier County to the Liam MacCarthy Cup against Kilkenny in 2010.

Paddy O’Brien (physio) and Cairbre O Caireallan (strength and conditioning) will also form part of Sheedy’s management team in 2019.

Michael Ryan, Declan Fanning, John Madden and Conor Stakelum stepped down together in August after three years in charge, following Tipperary’s Championship exit in the Munster round-robin series last summer.

A lengthy meeting of the Tipperary GAA County Board on Tuesday night at Thurles Sarsfield GAA club concluded with Sheedy’s new backroom team being finalised for next year, with one more selector due to be added.

Tuesday’s meeting also saw Liam Kearns add Martin Horgan and Paudie Kissane to his Tipperary senior football management team for 2019.

Kearns committed to a fourth year in charge back in July. He led the county to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016, but suffered a heavy Munster semi-final defeat against Cork this past summer.

