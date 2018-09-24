This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
He's back! Sheedy returns to take charge of Tipperary senior hurlers for a second time

Tipperary have tonight confirmed that Liam Sheedy will replace Michael Ryan.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 24 Sep 2018, 9:46 PM
49 minutes ago 6,061 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/4251710
Liam Sheedy celebrates after Tipperary's 2010 All-Ireland senior hurling title win.
Image: Cathal Noonan
Liam Sheedy celebrates after Tipperary's 2010 All-Ireland senior hurling title win.
Image: Cathal Noonan

LIAM SHEEDY IS back in charge of the Tipperary senior hurlers, eight years after he departed the post as an All-Ireland winning boss.

The Tipperary county board confirmed tonight that Sheedy has been appointed as their new manager on a three-year term. 

He fills the vacancy created by the departure of Michael Ryan, who had been at the helm for three years, in early August.

Sheedy was previously in charge of Tipperary for three campaigns between 2008 and 2010, after his exploits in guiding the county minor team to All-Ireland glory in 2006.

During his senior tenure, he steered Tipperary to the 2008 National League crown along with Munster titles that year and in 2009. His managerial highlight arrived in 2010 when masterminding Tipperary’s All-Ireland hurling final victory as they ended Kilkenny’s hopes of clinching five-in-a-row.

The Portroe man exited suddenly a month after that Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph, citing work commitments at the time.

Since then Sheedy has had roles as part of management sides in Clare club Newmarket-on-Fergus and the county teams of Offaly and Antrim. He was on the shortlist earlier this year to become the new GAA Director-General with Tom Ryan ultimately appointed to that position.

He has emerged as the choice of the Tipperary county board after current All-Ireland U21 winning manager Liam Cahill and 2012 All-Ireland minor winning boss William Maher had both been in the frame.

Sheedy will attempt to revive Tipperary’s fortunes in 2019 after a disappointing season this summer which saw them fail to win a game in the Munster round-robin series as they drew with Cork and Waterford in between defeats to Limerick and Clare.

