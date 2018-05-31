This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
RTÉ to screen knockout games as camogie lands sponsorship boost

Liberty Insurance has renewed its title sponsorship of the competition for a further three years.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 31 May 2018, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,335 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4046871

LIBERTY INSURANCE HAS further underlined its commitment to women’s sport by renewing its sponsorship of the All-Ireland camogie championships as part of an overall investment of €2.5 million.

Camogie Association Announcement of New Liberty Insurance Sponsorship of All-Ireland Camogie Championships The 2018 All-Ireland camogie championship was launched today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The insurance firm today announced it will continue as title sponsor of the competition for a further three years after first coming on board in 2013, providing a significant boost ahead of this summer’s championship.

Liberty Insurance will invest €750,000 in women’s sport during the second half of this calendar year alone, and the figure of €2.5 million will help the Camogie Association continue to promote and market the game to wider audiences.

“Liberty Insurance have been a great partner of the Camogie Association over the past five years and I am delighted that we are extending this partnership for the next three years,” Camogie Association president Kathleen Woods said.

“Camogie has achieved huge growth over the last number of years, with more people watching and playing than ever before.

“I am also very pleased to see the continued support for our game and the opening weekend of fixtures promises to whet the appetite for the summer ahead as we look forward to another exciting championship.”

The 2018 camogie championship gets underway on 9 June as the round robin phase kicks off with All-Ireland winners Cork beginning their defence against Wexford.

At today’s launch, it was also announced that RTÉ will carry live coverage of all knockout games in this year’s championship, with The Sunday Game to feature highlights and analysis throughout the course of the season.

All-Ireland camogie championship fixtures:

Saturday 9 June:

Group 1:

  • Galway v Clare, Pearse Stadium, 5pm
  • Limerick v Kilkenny, Bruff GAA, 5pm

Group 2:

  • Dublin v Offaly, venue and throw-in TBC
  • Tipperary v Meath, The Ragg, 5pm
  • Cork v Wexford, venue and throw-in TBC

‘Time is my enemy with the summer’ – cruciate victim Brogan still chasing 2018 comeback

Dublin boost semi-final bid with crucial win over Offaly in Tullamore

