RTÉ to screen knockout games as camogie lands sponsorship boost

LIBERTY INSURANCE HAS further underlined its commitment to women’s sport by renewing its sponsorship of the All-Ireland camogie championships as part of an overall investment of €2.5 million.

The 2018 All-Ireland camogie championship was launched today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The insurance firm today announced it will continue as title sponsor of the competition for a further three years after first coming on board in 2013, providing a significant boost ahead of this summer’s championship.

Liberty Insurance will invest €750,000 in women’s sport during the second half of this calendar year alone, and the figure of €2.5 million will help the Camogie Association continue to promote and market the game to wider audiences.

“Liberty Insurance have been a great partner of the Camogie Association over the past five years and I am delighted that we are extending this partnership for the next three years,” Camogie Association president Kathleen Woods said.

“Camogie has achieved huge growth over the last number of years, with more people watching and playing than ever before.

“I am also very pleased to see the continued support for our game and the opening weekend of fixtures promises to whet the appetite for the summer ahead as we look forward to another exciting championship.”

The 2018 camogie championship gets underway on 9 June as the round robin phase kicks off with All-Ireland winners Cork beginning their defence against Wexford.

At today’s launch, it was also announced that RTÉ will carry live coverage of all knockout games in this year’s championship, with The Sunday Game to feature highlights and analysis throughout the course of the season.

All-Ireland camogie championship fixtures:

Saturday 9 June:

Group 1:

Galway v Clare, Pearse Stadium, 5pm

Limerick v Kilkenny, Bruff GAA, 5pm

Group 2:

Dublin v Offaly, venue and throw-in TBC

Tipperary v Meath, The Ragg, 5pm

Cork v Wexford, venue and throw-in TBC

